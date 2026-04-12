15 Objects That Prove Family Love and History Can Last for Centuries
Family history, vintage finds, and the objects that carry centuries of love without anyone knowing. Sometimes all it takes is an old letter, a dusty ring hidden inside a table, or a book from 1850 found in an attic to make the past feel closer than yesterday. These 15 stories are proof that the people who came before us left more behind than anyone realized.
One of the photos I found under my house
My house was built in the year 1960, through research the original owners lived here from then until death in 2008 and 2016. When reaching out to all previous owners and relatives of deceased, not one person recognized them.
They were found in my crawl space on top of the middle line, out edge structural blocks, directly below a closet. Both stacked on each other. Dusty as hell.
We’ve never had them dated or even looked at, we just accepted them as part of the home and hang them up every Halloween season from September until November 1st. I’ve always thought they were cool. They have no writing anywhere on the frames, backing paper, or picture paper. They were just here, forgotten.
My great-grandmother’s sewing bird from 1913
Sewing birds are little clamps with a spring loaded bird and usually a pin cushion to act as a third hand while sewing.
Found a whole book collection in my attic.
Checked several copies, some dated from the year 1850, while others might be even older. The majority of them are in Latin.
- This is Fux’s famous textbook on musical counterpoint. All the famous composers of the 18th and 19th centuries would have studied this book. If this is all hand written and not printed, it could be a significant find, so definitely save this one! © lu619 / Reddit
I’m (minimum) the 10th generation of the same family on the same farm
The first image is a record from insurance documents from 1753, when the owner was my great⁷-grandfather. In the picture from the house, you can see my great-great-grandparents in 1910.
The lamp in our newly acquired late 19th-century home. At first, I thought about replacing them, but over time I realized they have their own unique charm.
I'm not an expert, but I'm guessing that this was originally an oil lamp that was later wired for electricity (or at least a good replica of one). That would explain the otherwise pointless brass base at the bottom. Probably started out as a table lamp and then turned into a chandelier. Pretty cool either way--although I'd probably hit my head on it every day, lol.
My grandma’s cheap bag she got for coffee coupons. Grandma was 12 at the time.
For those of you younger than me, know that up until the early 1970s collecting “trading stamps,” which you used to fill little booklets and turn in for small items, was still a thing.
BLUE CHIP STAMPS,
S&H GREEN STAMPS, ETC... WE SAVED A LOT OF THOSE THINGS. GOT SOME NEAT STUFF, TOO.
Here’s a deco-style lamp I found in New York.
Found this 4-leaf clover in the book from the 1870s. It was used by the original owners up until about 1912 as I can guess, so that is as new as I think it is.
My grandpa carried a 4 leaf clover like that in his wallet. Possibly it was from the same era. Now I'm wondering if they were sold as a novelty item.
I live in a house from 1912. And this stained glass window is right above our staircase.
I got this copper plate with engravings of various fish, snails, and crayfish from my great-aunt.
The handles are really hard to turn on this faucet in my century home. I want to keep the fixture and I’m wondering what if any steps there are to try and fix this.
Found this treasure!
Can anyone tell me if she is authentic or replica?
- She’s real. I’ve had a few Santos figures like her. Definitely French or Italian. Could be 18th or early 19th century. © collectorforever / Reddit
We found an old mirror in my father-in-law basement. It should be from Southern Italy and beginning of 20th century as far as we know.
My in-laws have this amazing jug that they keep in their shed. Have had it for decades, and it was owned by a neighbor before them. I think it’s beautiful and fascinating.
My parents have several of these. Made from before there was running water when you'd wash up in the morning in a big basin.
It has 2 inscriptions, and inscribed drawings and patterns. It was made in Surrey in 1845, and I’ve never seen anything like it.
Bonus 1: a story about how the past suddenly found its former owners
- I bought an antique mahogany table. It was delivered all the way from abroad. It stood for a couple of years, and then my child discovered rings with precious stones hidden inside. I don’t need what’s not mine.
I tracked down their owner and it turned out that her daughter had shoved the rings into the gaps of the table’s interior part. The mother was really frustrated because they had been given to her by her deceased fiancé. One signet ring had the family crest, right on the stone. I returned everything to them.
Bonus 2: and this one is about not judging a book by its cover, or a painting by its first layer.
- A bizarre painting in an elegant frame stood in the corner of a thrift store: some grim forest, nothing special. I took it for the frame, but when I started removing the canvas at home, I accidentally tugged at the edge.
How amazed I was when I realized that beneath the ridiculous smudge was a sketch by a rather famous avant-gardist from the early 20th century! An appraisal confirmed its authenticity, and now this “painting from the basket” is worth as much as a small apartment. I still shudder when I remember how I almost threw the canvas in the trash.
Every old object has a story. The question is whether anyone is curious enough to find out.
Have you ever come across an old object with a surprising history behind it? Tell us in the comments.
For more stories about homes and the discoveries waiting inside them, take a look at these 14 stories that prove every home hides a secret worth sharing.