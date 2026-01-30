I Started Leaving at 5 PM Sharp, Now My Boss Questions My Dedication

Hello, Bright Side,

Recently, I started leaving at 5 PM every day. I was tired of the fact that I barely saw my kids and husband.

But then my boss pulled me aside: “That’s not how we do it here. Everyone stays until 6 or 7.” I said, “My contract says 9–5.” He snapped, “5 PM is for the uncommitted people who don’t care.” I replied, “Then pay me more.” He just smirked.

The next morning, my stomach dropped when I saw the team meeting invite about the big project, and I wasn’t on it. The project I’d been working toward for months was reassigned to my coworker, “who has more availability.” When I asked why, my boss said, “We need people who can be flexible with hours. You’ve made it clear you can’t.”

Yeah, they didn’t fire me or demote me. They are going to slowly exclude me from anything important or career-advancing. At the end, I’ll be left with boring maintenance work while everyone else gets promoted around me.

So what do I even do now—play along and lose my family time, or stand my ground and lose my career?

Ashley