12 Times Kids Proved Their Logic Operates on a Completely Different Level

Children’s imagination knows no bounds — where an adult sees an ordinary glass of water, a child envisions a true intergalactic thriller. Caution: the level of sincerity in this article is off the charts.

The little one’s drawing. This is the planet “Cow.”

The houses of modern children aren’t what they used to be.

The psychologist asked my son to draw a house. He drew a rectangle with a bunch of windows. “And how can you enter your house?” He replied that you enter from the other side because there wasn’t enough space for the door here.

We were solemnly told the verdict: the child lacks creativity. But we weren’t upset! © Svetlana S / Dzen

The kid drew our cat.

Daughter, 5 years old, gave me this drawing. This is our family as she sees it.

My sister asked me what she should draw for me as a gift. Just for laughs, I sent her Munch. Grandma said it took half an hour.

Son drew a bird. Oh, that gaze...

When your stepfather has an exceptional sense of humor

At school, we were assigned to write an essay about our parents’ professions. My mom worked as an accountant, and my stepdad was a choreographer. I attended ballet classes and would see him there.

However, the truth came out when the teacher called home to find out where my parents really worked. It turned out, my stepdad was a plumber. It’s amusing to recall those times. I was indeed very lucky with him. © HannaSt / Pikabu

My 5-year-old’s self-portrait has me dying.

When a child has a vivid imagination

We once had to write an essay from the perspective of a drop of water.

I remember describing a whole thriller about how I lived peacefully in a well with my fellow drops, playing and frolicking together until suddenly an alien spaceship arrived and captured me and many of my friends. We were held captive for a long time, with a small alien ship arriving from time to time to take some of my fellow drops away to an unknown destination.

One day, I was among those taken by the ship. I watched as we were sucked into a black abyss and, with all my might, clung to the walls of this ship. Miraculously, it worked, and I remained the only one inside.

This was my way of describing how we scoop drinking water from the well with a bucket and store it in the house, pouring it into a mug from time to time and drinking it. © Dimetrodon / Pikabu

Daughter gave me my annual portrait. It’s me 2 years apart. I’m getting prettier and prettier.

He won the first place. That’s what matters.

Our first-grader independently gathered materials, made, and brought to school a fall craft project from leaves and chestnuts. We admit, we simply forgot about it. But it was recognized as one of the best!

However, there’s a catch: for about a month, the teachers giggle whenever they see us because the child brought the craft in a box from sanitary pads. © Overheard / Ideer

My 4-year-old drew a horse.