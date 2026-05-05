20 Furniture Flips That Prove the Best Potential Hides Under Layers of Dust

There was nothing useful in it except for the wood. The foam had long turned into clay, the fabric was also old and worn out. It was actually my first time doing this, I had no experience or workshop, so everything was done on the fly.

I found the solution to any problem I encountered online. I sanded the wood down from lacquer and stain, then covered it again with 2 layers of stain and 3 layers of lacquer. The most challenging part for me was upholstering the chair. I bought furniture straps and used almost 700 staples on the seat and backrest.

I got a good quality foam of medium firmness. I placed spunbond, foam, and batting on top of the straps on the seat, and then all this was upholstered with a deep green furniture fabric. The upholstery wasn’t done perfectly, of course, but it was my first try, so I think it turned out pretty well.