My Son’s Stepmom Went Too Far With Her "Parenting"—I’m Furious

My ex remarried 2 years ago. His wife is childfree. My son (8) adores her, so I trusted her judgment with the kids. Big mistake.

Yesterday, he came back from his dad’s in a great mood. But my stomach dropped when he said casually: “Stepmom showed me something grown-up... Now I know how to change pads!”

I was completely caught off guard. Why would a boy even need this? So I called her demanding answers.

Turns out, my son had walked in on her in the bathroom and saw a pad in the trash. He asked what it was, and she decided to explain everything about periods and pads. Then, she just said, “He’s old enough, stop being so overprotective.”

See, I’m not against my son learning about this stuff eventually. But he’s EIGHT. I thought he was way too young for that conversation, and more importantly, I wanted to be the one to have it with him when I felt he was ready.

I had to set rules with her a long time ago. Like what she is allowed to talk to my son about. What she can do around him.

Because if she’s willing to explain something like that without checking with me first, what else would she decide she has the right to explain? Or am I overreacting?

Nicole