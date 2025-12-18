I Refused to Buy My Stepson a Christmas Gift—He’s Not My Family

Dear Bright Side,

My husband has two kids from his previous marriage: Lea and Ben. Lea lives with us full-time. Ben doesn’t.

When my husband and I moved in together, Ben was already a teen, and he never adjusted to the new setup. He fought a lot with us, skipped school, and was very rude to me pretty much from day one. Then he said he wanted to live with his mom full-time, and my husband let him go. Ben still visits sometimes.

At dinner a few nights ago, we were talking about Christmas plans and gifts. I said that I’m not going to buy Ben a Christmas gift, as he isn’t family.

Tell me where I am wrong. He doesn’t live here, doesn’t treat me like family, and barely talks to me unless he wants something. Lea immediately looked at my husband. He nodded.

Then Lea and my husband stood up, and Lea said something like, “I knew you’d say that.” She told me she had predicted I would exclude Ben again, so she and my husband had already planned to go see him for Christmas without me.

My husband pulled out tickets to Ben’s place and leaned in to me. He said they’re leaving in a few days, and I can “have a quiet holiday at home.” Basically, I’m going to be alone on Christmas while they go celebrate with Ben and their mother. That feels very off to me.

I get that Ben is his son, but not mine. And he never tried to get closer to me. I feel like they’re choosing Ben over me, but they say I’m the one who made the choice by not seeing him as family.

I’m hurt and very angry. I believe it was a huge mistake to marry a man with kids because I’ll never be the priority for him.

Diana