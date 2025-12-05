I Refuse to Delay Our Family Trip Because of My Sick DIL

Dear Bright Side,

I’m a 62F. I have two sons. My youngest son, Mark, is married to Lena (30F). She’s been dealing with some health stuff for a while now.

My birthday is coming. I wanted to do something different this year, something actually fun. So I decided to book a resort for the whole family for a couple of days and make it a family trip. Three hours away.

I called Mark to tell him the plan. Immediately, he said, “I need to check with Lena, she has treatments that week.” I just told him that if she wasn’t up for it, she could stay home and rest. That’s fine.

But he does not need to be glued to her side 24/7. It’s just 2 days. It’s my birthday, after all, and I want my family to be with me.