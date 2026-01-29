My Brother Has No Kids but Refuses to Share His Inheritance With Mine—I’m Furious

Dear Jane,



Thank you for reaching out and sharing your story with us.



You’re not selfish for prioritizing your kids’ immediate survival, but you crossed a line the moment you treated your brother’s inheritance as something you were entitled to and then framed him as the villain to your children.



The hardest truth here is that your brother didn’t refuse to help. He refused to enable a pattern he clearly didn’t trust, and he protected your kids from you, not instead of you. That doesn’t make you a bad mother. It means you were drowning and thinking short-term because you had to.



But repairing this starts with radical accountability: you need to acknowledge to yourself, to your kids, and eventually to your brother that your fear turned into entitlement, and entitlement turned into resentment.



You cannot undo how you spent your money, but you can undo the narrative you created. You can start by correcting what you said about their uncle, apologizing without asking for anything in return, and accepting that the reason he went no-contact was to create a boundary, not to punish you.



If you reach out, it shouldn’t be to justify your choices or explain your stress. It should be to say, “You were right to protect the kids’ future, and I’m sorry I didn’t.” That humility is the only bridge left, and it’s the one thing you still fully control.