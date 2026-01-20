MIL Invited Us to FIL’s Bday But Expected Me to Pay $100—I Refused

Hello, Bright Side,

I need some outside perspective because I honestly don’t know what to think anymore. My MIL invited 15 people to FIL’s 70th dinner. She paid $2,000 and then demanded $100 for my son from a previous marriage: “I only budgeted for real family.” I refused and left.

The next day, imagine my horror when I found MIL had secretly banned me from all family gatherings. I accidentally discovered photos on my husband’s phone: family parties and dinners. He attended every single one.

For the past 8 months, he kissed me goodbye and drove to events I wasn’t allowed to attend; he never said a word. But when I confronted him, he shrugged and said, “It was easier than dealing with drama from both sides.” As he explained, she invited me to FIL’s anniversary because I knew they had planned something.

I feel completely blindsided and betrayed, and I don’t know how to move forward from this. What would you do in my situation?

— Alice