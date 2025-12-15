Always a reality, money can make relationships better, or get a lot worse, like violence or even murder.
19 Stories That Prove Money Is the Ultimate Truth Serum for Relationships
It might seem that what could be simpler? A friend asked to borrow some money “until payday,” a relative solemnly promised to return it in a month. We’ve all encountered this, but sometimes the decision to borrow or lend money sets off a whole chain of events that changes lives, sometimes in the most drastic ways.
- I once met a guy. He invites me and my friend to a café. He treats us to pizza, cocktails, and shawarma. He enjoys good food himself. Then again. And again.
And so for several months, on weekends: simple friendly communication and hangouts at the café, at his expense. Well, I think, okay. He doesn’t make any moves. Doesn’t hint at anything...
Later, I meet another guy. We start a romantic relationship. And at some point, he starts asking to borrow him some money. First, $100. Then $200. He doesn’t pay back. I stop communicating with him.
And then the same friend, with whom we usually go to cafés, texts me. He asks how I am doing. I go ahead and complain about that “gigolo.” Like, he owes me $300 and hasn’t returned it.
My friend laughed. And asked for my card number. I gave him my card number. And then I receive $300! What? I’m shocked!
I ask what this is about? And he tells me, “It’s my Christmas present to you! Don’t give gigolos money anymore.” And then he disappears! Unbelievable!
I haven’t taken the money from the card yet. Just in case... Might have to return it. © Overheard / Ideer
- My husband lent a coworker a hefty sum. The guy recently got married, was arranging a mortgage. A year later, the money wasn’t returned. My husband had already moved on.
And then yesterday, he was called to the boss’s office. He saw that coworker standing there and smirking: “I’m returning the favor.” And at that moment, their director explains that the coworker recommended him for the vacant head of the department position.
The thing is, the director is a distant relative of that coworker. My husband was promoted, and the debt was returned, though not quite in the way he expected.
- Once, it turned out that I needed money urgently and quite a lot. I would have paid it back within 1–3 months, depending on the amount of the loan. I had a good friend, whom I turned to first because she always talked about her financial affairs, bank accounts, trips, and so on. Moreover, she would mention to whom she lent money, who paid back, and who didn’t.
Ultimately, my friend, mumbled something like, “Yes, of course” (she knew me well, knew the reason for needing the money, and I was ready to sign an IOU note under any conditions she set). But then she blocked me everywhere, without explanations or goodbyes.
Something tells me she just didn’t want to reveal the truth about her actual financial situation. Pride wouldn’t let her. © With A Heavy Heart / ADME
- I often borrow money, even though I don’t actually need it, as I earn well. The money I borrow, I don’t even spend, I just return it when I said I would. Why do I do this? I don’t know.
I’ve been doing this for a long time, borrowing different amounts from different people for various periods. © Overheard / Ideer
- My family has always lived in poverty. We had to deny ourselves many things, and it was frustrating when you were invited to hang out at a café after school, but you couldn't afford it.
When I was 11, I fell in love with a band and listened to their music around the clock. I even managed to save up for some quality headphones to fully enjoy their music. When I was 15, I found out that the band was coming to my city, and the tickets were very expensive. That evening, I had a big argument with my mom, trying to explain how important it was to me.
She didn’t give me the money, but I borrowed it from a friend. It was the best decision ever — I sang all their songs with tears in my eyes. I couldn't believe my dream had come true. After the concert, I even got to take a picture and have a chat with the band's lead singer.
Later, I found a part-time job and repaid my friend. My mom never understood why it was so important to me... © Caramel / VK
- My friend often asks to borrow small amounts for a day or two. I kept wondering, how does she live like that, that she doesn’t even have like $10? So, I asked.
It turns out she withdraws all her money and keeps it as cash at home, pays in cash wherever she can, because if the money is on her card, she blows it on clothes and nonsense from marketplaces, and this way she tries to control herself. It's unbelievable, but it happens. © Overheard / Ideer
- Once, a good friend of mine borrowed $200 from me. At that time, it was quite a decent amount for a struggling student. And then he disappeared, even though he lived in the house next door. I saw him occasionally, but he would evade me, leaving no chance even for a chat.
Many years later, I ran into him near a store. I was driving a fancy car. Dressed well. We talked. He was looking for a job and matched our company’s needs. And I happened to work in the security department. Do you think he got the job? © Overheard / Ideer
- Mixed feelings. I sold my old car and wanted to add some money to buy a new one. While saving, I decided to keep the money at home.
One day I came home to find the money gone, replaced by a signed note from my mother saying she had borrowed it from me. I called her, and she said she urgently needed the money and didn’t have time to ask. © Overheard / Ideer
- My friend usually never lends money. Once, her sister was laid off, and she had just ordered an expensive gift for her boyfriend on their anniversary. Feeling sorry, my friend lent her the money. Things eventually got settled, but the money was never returned.
It turned out her sister had been working just fine at the same place the entire time. She just couldn’t bear to buy the vacation package with her own money. She figured that it was her sister’s anniversary gift to her.
- My grandmother, when she lends money, starts calling and reminding about it almost the next day. But when she borrows, she answers all questions with, “We’re family, why do you keep asking?” © ValyaWinter / ADME
- The other day, a friend calls, asking to borrow money (a hefty amount) for a couple of months. I reply:
— Sure, I’ll lend it, let’s meet tomorrow at a notary’s.
— Why at a notary’s?
— To formalize the loan.
— Why? I’ll pay it back.
— Then don’t worry. I’ll cover the notary fee myself.
— I thought you were a friend, but you... © Overheard / Ideer
- Once, I lent a friend $50 for a couple of days. A week passed, then another — he didn’t plan on paying back. He’s in a bad situation, and everything’s just terrible.
But he offered me to take his place as a night watchman for a day at the construction site, and they pay $50 immediately after the shift. So, it’s like I’ll earn the money myself and pay myself back for him. © Neuzheli / Pikabu
- My husband works part-time as a taxi driver. Recently, he had a strange call. He drove up to the house, a guy came out and got in. My husband asked where to go?
To which he received a request to lend some money! With a passport and car documents as collateral. I mean, the guy called a taxi to borrow money from the driver! Stop the planet, I want to get off. © Overheard / Ideer
- A “friend” of mine asked to borrow some money. The amount wasn’t actually big, but at that time, I didn’t have that much.
I offered him three-quarters of what he initially asked for, and to my surprise, he said, “No, I want it all.” Well, of course, no big deal. I took my money back and left. What nerve! © Ana Lucia Moreno Troya
Well, life shows us that our main mistake isn’t kindness or money, but a lack of clear rules. We truly hope that these stories serve as a priceless lesson and warning for you because anyone can borrow money, but unfortunately, when it comes to paying it back, there are often issues.
And these stories prove that lending money to friends and family is not a good idea.
