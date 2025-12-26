I Excluded My DIL’s Kids From My Christmas Dinner—It’s for Blood Family Only

Dear Bright Side,

I’m hosting Christmas dinner this year. I can only fit 15 people in my house.

So, I told my DIL to leave her 3 kids (from a previous marriage) at home and just bring my own grandson. I told her, “Blood family comes first!”

She smiled and left her kids with her mom.

At the party, my DIL was in a good mood. I thought everything was going smoothly, with no hard feelings. But then came gift time...

My DIL handed me a nicely wrapped box and hugged me. I opened it in front of all the guests, but my blood ran cold when I looked inside.

There were 3 handmade gifts from her kids: