20+ Moments That Prove Quiet Kindness Is the Only Language Everyone Speaks

Kind gestures are like morning exercises: everyone knows they should, but for some reason, many wait for “tomorrow.” Yet, there’s nothing stopping you from simply saying something nice to a coworker, giving up your seat on the bus to an elderly woman, or offering shelter to a stray animal. You don’t need a reason to make someone’s day a little better. Sometimes, it’s even easier than making a cup of coffee.

I’ve been growing my hair for around 6 years to donate it to a charity that makes wigs for children with hair loss.

Well done, young lady. That's a really wonderful thing that you've done, you should be very proud of yourself as I'm sure your parents are. At the moment long hair seems to be in fashion, so hopefully new shorter hairstyles will become the fashion again. Then everyone can donate their hair to the charity that wigs for children with hair loss.

Was throwing away garbage, heard a faint squeak from the dumpster, pulled out a kitten. We didn’t give her a name because we weren’t sure she would survive. But she made it!

In 2018, I donated bone marrow to a 14-year-old boy from Germany. And today we met for the first time! The boy has grown up, he feels great, and he’s planning to become a doctor.

Miracles happen even when you least expect them.

I was on a guided tour type of trip. The ones where a company takes you around with the same group of people for however long your trip is. There was this excursion I wasn’t going to do because it was expensive and I had a tuition payment due a couple of days after I got home.

An older gentleman in the group pulled me aside and said, “You’re going; we are going to make it work,” and he paid for me to go. It was a hot air balloon ride in Kenya over the savannah, so I was overjoyed and grateful. After the group found out, they all pitched in money to pay him back, so everyone ended up paying about an equal amount.

I will be grateful forever for getting to see the sunrise in a balloon over a herd of Cape Buffalo. It was such a genuine act of kindness from strangers and, to this day, makes me happy to think about. © NefariousnessLost876 / Reddit

My sister-in-law is a vet. And here’s what keeps happening to her at home!

Kindness always comes back.

In the summer, an elderly lady asked to put a cheap bench at the cemetery. The cemetery is 20 miles away, with a third of the way being a broken dirt road. There was no profit, and I didn’t want to charge her for the trip.

But a customer is a customer, so there was no choice. I spent half a day on it and received her gratitude for the bench and trimming the branches.

A month went by, and I got a call from her. I thought, here it is, I’m hooked by an exploiter-manipulator. But it wasn’t like that at all—this elderly lady brought her neighbor to me, and she ordered landscaping worth a lot of money! It’s true what they say: do good and throw it in the sea. © dmitrykryukov87 / Pikabu

The older man was paused at the top of an escalator, afraid to hop on. This young man offered the simplest kindness: an out-reached arm and a “Can I help you on, sir?”

Our parents got a new neighbor. We became friends. He sometimes helps my dad, so I helped him dig and level the garden. He thanked me for it!

Not all heroes wear capes.

The day before I was going to have my second baby, the alternator went out in my car. My husband and I were sitting in the waiting room while it was getting fixed. I was on the phone with my mom, getting everything lined up for her to pick up our 2-year-old.

My husband and I were discussing how inconvenient this unexpected expense was (he had just been laid off 3 weeks before). We had rainy day savings, but adding a new alternator on top of the soon-to-be hospital bill was frustrating. When the car was done, we went to pay, and the guy just smiled and said, “An anonymous person has paid your bill.”

I looked around, and several employees had gathered around to see our reaction. Someone in the waiting room had overheard our situation and had the means to help. I was truly touched by their generosity, and I have tried to pay it forward when I can. © Feiron05 / Reddit

I was walking with my boyfriend in the park. We saw a cute but tired pigeon. It let us hold it without any problems. Upon inspection, we discovered a little ring with a phone number on its leg.

We decided to call it, and it was worth it. The owner said the pigeon had flown more than 40 miles, surely dehydrated and tired. We waited for about an hour, and a man came to pick up his traveler. Doing good feels great.

My husband crochets winter clothes for children and donates them to the charity center.

Doing good is easy.

Recently I was riding the subway. It was a long ride; my player’s battery died, so I sat there bored, staring at the passengers.

At one of the stations, a girl got on, quite a fancy one, gave me a quick glance, and sat next to me. She pulled out a tablet and started some movie. Out of boredom, I peeked at the tablet; it seemed like a comedy. The girl chuckled to herself.

At some point, she tore her eyes from the movie, noticed I was staring at her tablet, and—drumroll!—she turned on the subtitles for me!

All in all, girl, may you have good fortune, a wonderful husband, and may your soul always smile! © riol78 / Pikabu

Knock on the door. I open it, and there’s my neighbor: “Here you go, son, have some goodies.”

You should drop by and ask her later: maybe she needs some help around the house or someone to do the grocery shopping for her? © dimako / Pikabu

My son and I made a little library and gifted it to our town. Today, it was installed!

Sometimes even 2 minutes are enough for a good deed.

A coworker shared this story:

“I’m standing at the subway station, waiting for a friend. Suddenly, a little puppy appears next to me. I felt sorry for it, petted it, and picked it up. Suddenly, a woman comes over:

— How much are you selling the puppy for?

— How much would you give?

— Well, $100 max. I don’t have much money. But my daughter has been dreaming of a dog for a long time—I’d like to make her happy.

— Well, in that case, take it for $60—no problem!

The woman is delighted, starts to fuss a little, ready to take the puppy, and I say:

— I can see you’re a good, kind person; just take it for free.

The woman, now happy, takes the puppy, thanks me, and leaves.

And so, in just a couple of minutes, the puppy found a new home.” © lipton36 / Pikabu

A stranger kindly sent me a cassette radio for my ’new’ car, after I mentioned in a comment the original one didn’t work. I am very happy to say I can now play old tunes in my old car!

I slept in today, and the street cats weren’t happy with the late breakfast. Here’s how they were waiting for me in the morning.

Kindness will save the world. And the carp.

We were catching carp with my husband and daughter on the territory of the recreation base. We caught about 10 mirror ones, each the size of a palm. What to do with them?

It’s forbidden to release them back. There’s not much to fry, and it turned out that we have no oil, salt—nothing at all in our cabin. The local store had already closed. So we put them in a pot and sat down to find a suitable lake on the map. We found one.

And here is the scene: night, pouring rain, an SUV stops near the bridge over the lake, and 3 weirdos in raincoats drag a pot under the bridge. We released the carp, told them to grow big and healthy. © Kortikarte / ADME

My neighbor set up a free food pantry for those in need — “take what you need, give what you can.”

This “aggressive” dog who was days from euthanasia is now the light of my life. Adopt don’t shop!

I spent a month trying to buy a second-hand sewing machine. And then a woman just gave me hers! She told me she was just happy to see people get into sewing.

When good people meet each other

My wife and I were in a taxi when I found an expensive phone on the floor. I picked it up. Someone was already calling. “Who are you?! Where is she?!” I explained calmly.

10 seconds of silence and then: “Man, sorry, I got mixed up. My wife’s lost her phone again. Can you bring it to this address?” I said I’d hand the phone to the taxi driver, and if he wanted, he would deliver it. I gave the phone to the taxi driver; they sorted something out, and we had just arrived at our house.

In the morning, I saw in the app that the taxi driver was looking for my contact details and was asking if he could get my number. I thought he would call me back. But then—bam!—$50 landed in my account with a comment on the transfer: “Thanks for returning the phone. The guy gave me $150 for delivering it. Sharing the reward.”

I was truly stunned because the taxi driver could have easily kept the entire amount for himself. © Di.Shiper / Pikabu