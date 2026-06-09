Well, some doors close in the strangest ways, and honestly, maybe that one was worth leaving shut. 💛 Ever got rejected from something and later realized it was the best thing that could have happened to you?
16 Job Interview Stories Where the Standard Script Quietly Fell Apart
Curiosities
06/09/2026
Job interviews almost never go the way HR’s playbook says they should. Real people show up. Standard scripts collapse. And occasionally — somewhere between the trick question, the absurd quiz, and the rude director who refuses to make eye contact — something genuinely good slips through. These 16 real interview stories are exactly that mix: the cynical, the comic, and the quietly heartwarming.
- I was applying for a position of a lawyer. I went for a job interview. The manager didn’t ask anything about my professional skills, only about my personal life: “Where do you live?”, “Who do you live with?”, “Why did you move out from your parents?” and so on.
But the last question surprised me the most: “Can you sing?” To which I replied, “Unfortunately, nature didn’t bless me with that talent.” After that, I was told, “Then you’re not suitable for us. We need someone who can sing and will participate in the company’s amateur performances. Goodbye.”
Reply
- A small excerpt from my job interview. The salary stated in the job listing was $5,000.
“Is the salary of $5,000 a fixed rate or is there a footnote with an asterisk?”
“We are a large network! We have a staff of analysts who create a sales plan. If you meet this plan, you get $5,000. If you don’t meet it, your salary will be $4,000.”
“And if I exceed the plan, what kind of bonus will I get?”
“Oh, come on! Exceeding the sales plan is not the employee’s merit! It is a mistake by the analysts! The sales plan will be revised!”
- We needed to hire a general IT specialist. 2 candidates came for the interview: one with experience and a technical college degree, the other with a university degree but less competent.
The IT manager talked to both and passed on the interview results to the HR department with recommendations to hire the experienced one, as the degree didn’t really matter. But the HR ladies decided they knew better. So, the less competent one was hired.
The IT manager didn’t argue with them, just started sending this specialist to deal with any HR issues. Oh, how angry they were:
“Who did you send us? He knows nothing. He deleted all vital data!”
“Well, you hired him. He’s the one with the university degree. You deal with it.”
I’ve been staring at this question from the form for hours and still can’t figure out what the catch is.
- I’m an HR director. I was conducting an interview once. A guy comes in — his resume is perfect, and his experience is impressive. Throughout the interview, he was quite reserved, eyes downcast. I saw him off and thought, “He’s spineless! I just wasted my time.”
I walked into my office, adjusted my hair in the mirror, and saw that 2 buttons on my blouse had come off at the stomach level. And the guy had to look at my belly button for the entire hour.
Bright Side
- Once, at the dawn of my career, I was frantically searching for a job. I saw a job ad — I fit all the criteria, with a salary starting from $4,000 (which was pretty decent for a young specialist at the time). I successfully passed the interview.
But my wings were clipped by the phrase: “Your salary will be $1,500 a month.” To my “But the ad said from $4,000?” they replied: “Who said it goes from $4,000 and up? We meant from $4,000 and down.” Indeed. No one had said that.
- Once I worked as a manager and was responsible for hiring staff. The job involved working with money and no client interaction, but the responsibilities included frequent calls with employees.
A deaf girl came for an interview. She could read lips and wrote her responses on her phone. I hired her and informed all the employees that the newcomer couldn’t hear and needed messages written to her.
I realized my team was the best when they created a group chat to continue their conversations during lunch, just so the deaf girl could participate in the table talks.
Job search
- A friend of mine complained that she couldn’t find a decent job for a long time. She wanted something that paid well, didn’t require much work, and was close to home. Many of her friends and acquaintances, including me, helped her look for vacancies. We gave her contacts, but it never went beyond phone calls; she continued to do nothing.
The climax was when she had an opportunity at a bookstore where she went for an interview, but refused the job because “there are too many books there, it weighs me down.”
- At the interview, the candidate took a pastry out of his bag and offered it to me. It was awkward to take it, but not to do so after his words, “My mom baked it for you,” would have been impolite.
The guy took out a thermos, poured some sea buckthorn tea. Well, if I agreed to the pastry — I might as well have the tea too. We had lunch and discussed the job.
In the end, the guy decided the job wasn’t for him, but he asked, “Will you hire my mom as a cook? Pastries are just one of her many talents!”
That’s how we ended up with a cook in our office, even though there wasn’t this opening. By the way, the guy was applying for a sales position. Smart.
- I got interested in one of the job listings online. I asked an acquaintance to fill out my resume from her computer.
A couple of days later, I got a call from a woman inviting me for an interview. The interview took place in a cafe at the shopping center.
We finished the interview, and she said, “I’ll be honest with you, your resume in terms of professional skills isn’t much different from other candidates, but I called you specifically because in the ’about me’ section, you wrote: ’I’m really great, you’ll be crazy about me.’ I just wanted to see who this great person was with my own eyes.”
My acquaintance, when I asked her to send my application, added those words as a joke. I passed the interview, got the job, worked there for a while and even dated the HR manager for some time.
I was invited for a job interview. 7 minutes by bus, 15 minutes on foot, and I’m in the office. But the road turned out to be more complicated than I thought.
- The assistant director met with me. She was easy to talk to and knew her business. Only one thing left: getting past the boss.
I came in early to collect myself. The door opens. A man walks in. Naturally, I stood up, expecting a handshake. Instead, he walked past without looking at me.
“Who do we have here?” the director asked.
“The young gentleman has come for the engineer position,” the assistant answered.
“Let him tell me about his experience,” the director said, without looking at me.
“Tell us about your experience,” the assistant said, looking me in the eyes.
The director, pretending I wasn’t there, was asking questions to his assistant, and she, in turn, relayed them to me.
“Alright, wait for a call,” said the director to me directly. And, with his hands clasped behind his back, he stood still at the door. I actually thought he was examining it closely until he coughed. Then the assistant got up from her chair and opened the door for him. I didn’t come back because the assistant called and said I had been rejected.
- I work in IT, looking for a job. An HR person calls.
“Your experience suits us very well. What salary are you considering?”
“$4,000.”
“Yes, that works for us. We need someone urgently. Let’s schedule a call, but it must be a video call.”
I connect. There is only the “chief expert of motivation and personnel department Keira,” she addresses me formally and smiles. About 10 minutes later, a technical guy joins and immediately says, “So, tell me about your previous experience.”
I start talking — he interrupts, asks the next question. After the third interruption, he states, “The answer to this question should be exactly 2 minutes. No more, no less. Speak.”
I said goodbye and disconnected. The shortest interview I’ve ever had.
Holiday or not, the interview still has to happen.
- A rather strange man came to the interview.
“What’s your name?”
“Mine?”
“Yes, yours. How should I address you?”
“Me?”
“Exactly.”
“Sam.”
“Great. Sam, how did you find out about our company? Where did you work before?”
“Me?”
“Yes, you, Sam.”
“Me? Well, there, in the warehouse.”
“Are you familiar with the mechanisms of system operations?”
“Who? Me?”
At this point, I couldn’t take it anymore and said:
“I’m sorry, Sam, you’re not a good fit for us.”
“Me?”
- My mother-in-law was given a problem during her interview: “You need to fry 3 slices of toast on both sides. The pan can fit only 2 slices. Each side takes a minute to fry. How many minutes will it take you to fry all slices?”
She answered, “3 minutes.” The recruiter asked how she calculated it, and she said, “Well, my husband can’t stand burnt toast.”
Bright Side
After working at the same place for 12 years, I started thinking about changing jobs. I decided to get a job at a factory. After the training funded by the company, I now operate this 175-ton machine.
- I was job hunting and went to a company just to practice going through interviews because I had 2 better offers lined up. But I went through all the stages of the interview process. At the end of the fifth round, the CEO asks, “So, young man, what kind of salary are you expecting?”
And I casually mention the maximum salary. The CEO almost fell off his chair. “There’s a line outside that door ready to work for half that amount...! We’ll call you back.”
I completely forgot about them, and then 5 days later, they call me back and say, “We agree...”
It was only half a year later that I found out they were in desperate need of specialists. Took a couple of days to think it over. Recruiters called 3 times a day, persuading me — they really wanted it to work out, so I ended up agreeing.
I worked there for 12 years. And they gave me the maximum salary that I originally asked for.
- I responded to a job vacancy at some company that produced office furniture and chairs. Immediately after everyone introduced themselves, they noticed my chair (not exactly a cheap one) and my computer’s system unit with lighting (it was reflected in the mirror behind me).
“Are you even aware of the type of company you want to work for?”
“Yes, I have studied the industry and your product range.”
“So you joined the interview, sitting in this chair, knowing that we manufacture office furniture? And what is this system unit you have? Why does it light up like a Christmas tree? Are you a gamer? Only gamers have such glowing computers.”
“It’s clear we won’t work well together.”
- A few years ago, I was expecting a baby. I wanted to find a job to avoid financial difficulties later on. I went to an interview conducted by a nice woman — my boss. But I didn’t tell her that I was already at 3 months.
I worked for about a week. Conscience got the better of me and I told her everything as it was. My boss heard me out and didn’t fire me. She said that I should stay at work until I went on maternity leave.
Right before my leave, she even gave me a bonus that I was only supposed to receive at the end of the year. Her actions made me realize then that she is not just a boss, but a wonderful person.
I’ve been working there for 4 years now. We have a warm and close relationship. We often go out, shop, and gossip at cafes. She’s great!
But the interview is just the beginning. Next, you need to get along with your boss and team, who can sometimes be surprisingly spontaneous: 16 Real Office Stories That Prove Every Workplace Has at Least One Unforgettable Character
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