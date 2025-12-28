15 Stories That Remind Us Kindness Is the Quietest Strength in the World

I’m doing the same with my 17 year old but the difference is my daughter was very rebellious she would drink and smoke and sneak guys in to her room and I sent her to her grandma in a town 1hr away she found a way to get back over here but she went with her boyfriend and ended up pregnant he ended up going to juvenile detention and his family kicked her out since then I haven’t let her move back with me I need her to last how to go in the right path and stop taking life as a joke.