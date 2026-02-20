I Refuse to Lose My Inheritance Because I Didn’t Attend Mom’s Funeral

Dear Bright Side,

When I finished college my mom encouraged me to build my career. So I got a job, moved 2,000 miles away and started building a life of my own. I promised I’d visit and stay in touch but I got promoted and after that things got really intense.

I barely had time to look after my own house, let alone go on a trip to visit my family. But I tried to stay in touch and keep the relationship strong. Then 2 years ago, my sister told me that our mom was dying. I was shocked, no one even told me she was sick.

I tried to get off work to go see her but it was impossible, so the best I could do was arrange for us to have video calls. As we spoke, my mom told me to keep my focus on my career and that my sister would be taking care of her.