I hate to say it honey, but you didn't just focus on your career, you blocked out your family. The minute you found out that your mom was DYING, you should have gotten on a plane. Your job, did not need you so much, that you could not take some FMLA. Are you sure that you even TOLD them about your mom? Even now, you are concerned about the $, you will lose. YOU MISSED HER FUNERAL FFS. There is NO EXCUSE FOR THAT. Your sister WAS and IS right. Maybe if you knew before, that you would lose any inheritance, you WOULD HAVE SHOWN UP, WHEN SHE WAS ALIVE.
I Refuse to Lose My Inheritance Because I Didn’t Attend Mom’s Funeral
We would like to think our family is perfect. But when money is involved even the strongest relationships are put to the test. One of our readers reached out and shared a recent experience with her sister that left her reeling.
This is Stella’s story.
Dear Bright Side,
When I finished college my mom encouraged me to build my career. So I got a job, moved 2,000 miles away and started building a life of my own. I promised I’d visit and stay in touch but I got promoted and after that things got really intense.
I barely had time to look after my own house, let alone go on a trip to visit my family. But I tried to stay in touch and keep the relationship strong. Then 2 years ago, my sister told me that our mom was dying. I was shocked, no one even told me she was sick.
I tried to get off work to go see her but it was impossible, so the best I could do was arrange for us to have video calls. As we spoke, my mom told me to keep my focus on my career and that my sister would be taking care of her.
I tried to stay in touch as much as possible but I was devastated when I found out my mom passed away last month. I asked my sister if I could help with the arrangements but she told me that the only thing my mom wanted was for me to put in the effort and come to the funeral.
I tried my best but work held me back and I couldn’t make it to the funeral. Then a few days later my mom’s lawyer reached out. He told us that my mom left the house to both me and my sister. We had to split it 50/50.
Before I could respond or ask questions my sister said, “You don’t deserve a penny! I took care of mom while you were off building your career and ignoring your family.” But the lawyer told her to keep quiet and continued to read the will.
I felt sick when I discovered that in order to claim my share of the house I was required to live in it for at least one full year. Until then, I couldn’t claim or sell it. If I didn’t, my share would go entirely to my sister. I was furious to say the least. Mom knew I lived 2,000 miles away with a job and a life.
But then my sister did something that made me question the entire will. She smiled and said, “Mom wanted to see if you’d actually sacrifice something for once.” Turns out my sister had convinced dying Mom that I needed to “prove my commitment.”
Now I have to quit my six-figure job, leave my partner, and spend a year in our childhood home or lose $400K. So Bright Side, do you think that’s fair? Am I really so wrapped up in my career that I abandoned my family? Is this a punishment disguised as a will?
Regards,
Stella R.
Some advice from our Editorial team.
Dear Stella,
Thank you for reaching out and sharing your story with us.
This isn’t about whether you loved your mom enough. It’s about control, guilt, and timing, and you need to stop letting your sister frame it as a moral test.
Your mom explicitly told you to focus on your career, reassured you that your sister would handle things, and never once asked you to uproot your life while she was alive.
A “final test of commitment” engineered while someone was dying, and conveniently administered by the person who benefits if you fail, isn’t love, it’s leverage.
Before you quit a six-figure job, damage your relationship, and rewrite your entire future out of guilt, pause and get independent legal advice to challenge the intent and circumstances of that clause, because wills can be influenced, especially when one caregiver controls the narrative.
If you comply without questioning it, you’re not honoring your mother. You’re validating your sister’s resentment and letting grief bully you into self-destruction.
Sacrifice doesn’t count if it’s coerced, and love isn’t proven by how much of your life you’re willing to burn down after someone is already gone.
Stella finds herself with a choice she should never have to face and it’s up to her to decide which path she wants to take. But she isn’t the only one with inheritance-related issues.
