A Coworker Begged Me for Help and I Said No—Their Emergency Isn’t My Problem

“Hi Bright Side!

So last year HR sent out one of those emails asking everyone to donate PTO to a coworker in another department. She had some kind of family tragedy and needed extra time off. I didn’t know her. Never even seen her face. I ignored the email.

Then my manager came by my desk and asked if I was going to contribute. I said no. She looked at me like I betrayed her. ‘I don’t even know her,’ I said.

My boss just shook his head and said, ‘That looks really bad.’ After that, a few people in my team stopped being friendly. I figured whatever, I barely have enough PTO for myself. Why should I give it to a stranger?

Three months later, I got really sick. Ended up in the hospital for two weeks. I had zero PTO left. I was panicking about bills, about my job, about everything. I was sure everyone still remembered how I refused to donate. I thought they’d let me drown.

I couldn’t even check my emails for the first few days. When I finally logged in, I saw a message from HR. My hands were shaking. I thought I was getting written up or fired.

It said 14 coworkers and my boss had donated PTO to me. Some from my team. Some from other departments. People I’d never even talked to.

One of them was the woman I refused to help. She gave me three days. I sat in my hospital bed and ugly cried for an hour. I still don’t know what to say to her. I’ve typed like ten messages and deleted all of them.

How do you apologize for being that person? Did I even deserve their help?

Camila L.”