A Coworker Begged Me for Help and I Said No—Their Emergency Isn’t My Problem
We all like to think we’d do the right thing when it matters. But the truth is, sometimes we don’t. Sometimes we say no when we should say yes. Sometimes we protect ourselves a little too hard. One of our readers learned this lesson the hard way.
This is the letter she sent to us:
“Hi Bright Side!
So last year HR sent out one of those emails asking everyone to donate PTO to a coworker in another department. She had some kind of family tragedy and needed extra time off. I didn’t know her. Never even seen her face. I ignored the email.
Then my manager came by my desk and asked if I was going to contribute. I said no. She looked at me like I betrayed her. ‘I don’t even know her,’ I said.
My boss just shook his head and said, ‘That looks really bad.’ After that, a few people in my team stopped being friendly. I figured whatever, I barely have enough PTO for myself. Why should I give it to a stranger?
Three months later, I got really sick. Ended up in the hospital for two weeks. I had zero PTO left. I was panicking about bills, about my job, about everything. I was sure everyone still remembered how I refused to donate. I thought they’d let me drown.
I couldn’t even check my emails for the first few days. When I finally logged in, I saw a message from HR. My hands were shaking. I thought I was getting written up or fired.
It said 14 coworkers and my boss had donated PTO to me. Some from my team. Some from other departments. People I’d never even talked to.
One of them was the woman I refused to help. She gave me three days. I sat in my hospital bed and ugly cried for an hour. I still don’t know what to say to her. I’ve typed like ten messages and deleted all of them.
How do you apologize for being that person? Did I even deserve their help?
Camila L.”
Camila, thank you for being honest. It’s not easy to admit you were wrong, especially when the story doesn’t make you look great.
But that’s what makes this real. You made a choice. Life humbled you. And then people showed up for you anyway. That says something about them. And the fact that you’re still thinking about it says something about you too.
Sometimes life teaches us things the hard way. Here’s what might help if you’re reflecting on something similar.
Workplace dynamics are weird. You spend more time with coworkers than with family, but half of them feel like strangers. It’s easy to say no when you don’t feel connected. But sometimes those connections show up when you least expect them. Here’s what this story reminded us.
- You don’t have to know someone to help them. Kindness doesn’t need a relationship first. Sometimes a small gesture to a stranger matters more than you think.
- People remember how you show up. Not forever. But long enough. The way you treat others when it costs you nothing says a lot.
- Karma isn’t always punishment. Sometimes it’s a mirror. You get back what you put out, good or bad. That can be a wake-up call or a gift.
- It’s never too late to say thank you. Even if it’s awkward. Even if you don’t have the perfect words. Send the message. They’ll understand.
- Grace is a gift, not a debt. If someone helps you after you didn’t help them, don’t spend forever feeling guilty. Accept it. Learn from it. Pass it on.
- You’re allowed to change. One bad choice doesn’t define you. What you do next does.
Camila made a choice she’s not proud of. But when life hit her hard, people still showed up. Including the one person she turned away. That’s the thing about kindness. Sometimes it comes from the last place you expect. And sometimes it changes you more than it changes them.
What would you have done in her place? Would you have donated? And if you were her, would you have forgiven yourself?
