My Neighbor Refused to Help My Autistic Son, She Wasn’t Ready for My Revenge

Hello, Bright Side,

So yeah, this has been eating at me, and I need some outside perspective because my brain is doing that fun thing where it replays everything at 3am. I’m a single parent. My son is autistic and very sensitive to loud, sudden noises. We live in a pretty quiet neighborhood, which is a big reason I chose it in the first place.

Enter my neighbor. Last summer she built this huge pool and deck setup in her backyard. And when I say huge, I mean party central. Every Saturday = loud music, yelling, kids screaming, adults drinking, the whole thing. Bass thumping through our walls. No warning, no end time, just chaos.