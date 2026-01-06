My Grandson Insulted My Dress and Still Expected Me to Take Him Shopping

Hi Bright Side!

So I’m 60, and after my divorce a few years ago, fashion became my thing. It helped me feel like myself again. My DIL has always had something to say about it. She once called it “desperate” to my son’s face. I never confronted her. I just let it go because I didn’t want drama.

Recently, I took my 9-year-old grandson Christmas shopping. I was so excited because we rarely get time alone together. But when I walked outside to meet him, he just stared at my dress with this weird look.

Then out of nowhere, he said, “Ew, that dress is horrible on you! Mom says you only dress like that because you’re old and lonely and want people to feel sorry for you.” I literally couldn’t breathe. He said it so casually, like he was repeating the weather forecast.

I didn’t say anything. I just smiled, took his hand, and we went shopping. But the whole time, my mind was racing.