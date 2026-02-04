I Refuse to Keep Visiting My Husband’s Family—I’m the Breadwinner, Not Him

Dear Bright Side,

My husband and I have been married for eight years, and we have two kids under ten. From the beginning, holidays and family visits followed a clear pattern. We spent most major holidays, school breaks, and long weekends with his parents. They lived farther away, so visits were longer and planned well in advance.

Seeing my parents was different. They lived closer, but we went less often. Sometimes we’d go for just the weekend. Sometimes we skipped it entirely.