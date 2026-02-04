An eye 👁️ for an eye 👁️, a teeth 🦷 for a teeth 🦷. If your husband can't eat his own 💩, just break up with him. According from what I had learn if you give up and ask him back, HE WILL ALWAYS USE YOUR MARRIAGE AS HOSTAGE TO ENSLAVE YOU. Just legalize the divorce ASAP.
I Refuse to Keep Visiting My Husband’s Family—I’m the Breadwinner, Not Him
In many marriages, compromises happen so gradually that one partner may not realize how uneven things have become. Our Bright Side reader, Nadia (43,F), shared how a long-standing “rule” in her marriage came back in an unexpected way.
Here’s her letter:
Dear Bright Side,
My husband and I have been married for eight years, and we have two kids under ten. From the beginning, holidays and family visits followed a clear pattern. We spent most major holidays, school breaks, and long weekends with his parents. They lived farther away, so visits were longer and planned well in advance.
Seeing my parents was different. They lived closer, but we went less often. Sometimes we’d go for just the weekend. Sometimes we skipped it entirely.
I accepted his explanation.
When I asked why it was always this way, my husband would say, “I’m the breadwinner. We go where I want.” He earned more than I did, and with kids, stability mattered.
I didn’t like his reasoning, but I didn’t want money arguments shaping our home, so I let it go, even when my parents quietly asked why the kids barely knew them.
I carried the emotional weight quietly.
I handled the packing, the long drives, the gifts, and the explanations to disappointed grandparents. I watched our kids grow closer to one set of grandparents while barely building a relationship with the other.
I told myself this was temporary. That someday things would even out. They never did.
Then everything shifted last month.
Last month, my husband was laid off. It hit him hard. He was embarrassed and angry, and worried about what it meant for us.
I stepped up immediately. I took over the bills, groceries, school expenses — everything. I didn’t bring up the past. I focused on keeping our family steady.
The holidays opened up an old wound.
With the holidays coming up, I told him I wanted to take the kids to my parents’ house this year. He said no, automatically, without discussion. That’s when I calmly said, “I’m just following the rule you created since I’m the breadwinner now.”
He accused me of taking advantage of the situation. We argued for hours.
The next day, I walked into something unexpected.
When I came home the following evening, I saw suitcases by the door. My husband was packing to go stay with his parents. He said, “If you’re going to humiliate me in front of the kids like that, I’m not staying.”
I stood there, stunned. I hadn’t raised my voice. I hadn’t involved the kids. I had simply applied the same logic he’d used for years.
Now, I’m questioning what our marriage was really built on.
I keep replaying the moment in my head. Was this about one holiday or about losing control?
Was our marriage built on partnership or on who had more power at the time?
I don’t know if he’ll come back. And I don’t know whether I should apologize for finally asking for fairness, or accept that something deeper has broken.
Nadia
Thank you for trusting us with your story. Marriage is all about partnership and we understand that it can cause confusion when that partnership is questioned. Here’s our advice for you:
- A marriage needs equality to stay healthy: Decisions about family, holidays, and children should come from partnership, not from who currently earns more.
- Walking away isn’t a solution when kids are involved: Leaving a spouse and children because a decision doesn’t go your way can cause lasting emotional harm and avoids the real issue.
- Professional support can help reset unhealthy patterns: Counseling can provide a neutral space to unpack long-standing power imbalances and rebuild communication.
- Both families deserve space in your children’s lives: Kids benefit from meaningful relationships on both sides, and honoring that balance strengthens the entire family.
Communication and trust are the building blocks of any relationship. Here’s another story about a woman who took the money her boyfriend saved for an apartment and how that impacted their relationship.
Comments
He is definitely controlling you. Don't back down. If he comes back, you should make plans to visit both sides of the family equally.