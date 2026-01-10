My Fiancé’s Secret Vacation Plans Left Me Feeling Like I Didn’t Exist, So I Got Even

For the next week, my thoughts on this matter continued to play around in my mind. I got more annoyed by the day, which led to me being more snappy than I usually would be, but still, I kept it to myself, putting his daughter first. But the next weekend, all that changed.



We arrived at the hotel, and I found out we’d have adjacent rooms, which I expected. What I didn’t expect was for his ex-wife to be with us the whole time. There was no alone time as a couple or daddy-daughter time for that fact. It was just their little family with me being the 3rd wheel.



But that was just the beginning. When I woke up the next morning, everyone was gone. There was no letter telling me where they went or an apology saying they’d be back at a certain time. And the worst part was that my texts and phone calls were being ignored, too.



So I did what every caring fiancé would do: I went looking. The biggest mistake of my life. After about an hour of searching, I found my fiancé and his ex at the restaurant, looking all cozy. I decided to hang back a bit; I’m not sure why.



But I froze when I overheard him say, “It’s done. I booked her a full day at the spa as a Christmas present. That means the 3 of us can celebrate like we always used to as a family.” He took her hand, and I nearly lost it. But then he said, “That is still what we’re trying to get back, isn’t it?”