My Birthday Was Ruined by "Absence"—Everyone Was Too Busy on Their Phones
Our reader shared a story of how her friends’ obsession with their screens turned her celebration into a lonely experience. Scroll down to see how she handled it and whether her reaction was justified.
I was excited to celebrate my birthday with friends, but as soon as they arrived, they pulled out their phones. The cool time and conversation I had been hoping for were replaced by them scrolling through their phones. But what hurt the most was overhearing them laugh at a livestream of some influencer’s “birthday party,” who wasn’t even their friend, they’d never met him. Then they just went to my birthday cake, taking photos of it, without even realizing I was there or suggesting I get photographed. I felt left out and tried to get their attention, but every time I spoke, their eyes returned to their phones. Frustrated, I grabbed one phone, turned it off, and said, “It’s my birthday, remember?” After that, I was shocked to learn that I wasn’t invited to any of their birthdays. They said we were having a good time until I crossed the line by taking a phone that didn’t belong to me. But was I wrong?
Victoria
Dear Victoria,
Indeed, birthdays are personal milestones where you expect to feel special and connected to the people who care about you. When your friends didn’t show up for that in the way you anticipated, it must have been a real letdown. Let’s break this down to understand the situation better and find out how you can approach it moving forward:
1. What happened at your birthday wasn’t about you.
It sounds like your friends were caught up in a broader trend that’s becoming increasingly common—being glued to phones, especially in social situations. It’s about how people today sometimes struggle to be present in the moment due to their digital distractions. They likely didn’t realize how their behavior was affecting you. This isn’t about blaming them; it’s about understanding a behavior that’s become normalized. The truth is, many of us are used to instant gratification from our phones, and it can be easy to forget the real value of being present with the people we care about.
2. Your action was a clear expression of how frustrated you felt.
However, it might have caught them off guard. It’s crucial to realize that while their behavior was hurtful, your response could have unintentionally shifted the conversation into a confrontation rather than an opportunity for understanding.
3. The fact that you weren’t invited to their birthdays afterward might feel like an overreaction.
Often, in situations like this, people get defensive instead of reflecting on their actions. However, this is where you have an opportunity to assess whether these friends truly respect and value your feelings. If their response is to push you away rather than take accountability for their own behavior, it may be worth reevaluating the dynamics of your friendship.
4. Consider what you want from your friendships moving forward.
Do you want friends who are engaged in the moment, who appreciate and celebrate you without needing digital distractions? If so, make that a part of how you engage with them moving forward. If you ever find yourself in a similar situation again, try to make it clear in a calm but assertive way that you value real-time connections, not just digital ones. For instance, you could express how much it would mean to you if they’d join in on the moment instead of engaging with their phones.
This experience may also help you reflect on your expectations. While it’s understandable to expect your friends to be present, it’s also important to assess how you might communicate those expectations clearly and earlier in the event. Setting small, subtle reminders, like suggesting a phone-free time to enjoy the cake, might help prevent a situation like this from happening again.
The situation wasn’t ideal, but you now have the opportunity to reshape your relationships and set clear boundaries about what you expect from the people you call friends.
Take care,
Bright Side
