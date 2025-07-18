My Birthday Was Ruined by "Absence"—Everyone Was Too Busy on Their Phones

I was excited to celebrate my birthday with friends, but as soon as they arrived, they pulled out their phones. The cool time and conversation I had been hoping for were replaced by them scrolling through their phones. But what hurt the most was overhearing them laugh at a livestream of some influencer’s “birthday party,” who wasn’t even their friend, they’d never met him. Then they just went to my birthday cake, taking photos of it, without even realizing I was there or suggesting I get photographed. I felt left out and tried to get their attention, but every time I spoke, their eyes returned to their phones. Frustrated, I grabbed one phone, turned it off, and said, “It’s my birthday, remember?” After that, I was shocked to learn that I wasn’t invited to any of their birthdays. They said we were having a good time until I crossed the line by taking a phone that didn’t belong to me. But was I wrong?



Victoria