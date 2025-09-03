10 Times Office Drama Got Totally Out of Hand

I bought a big sealed tub of kimchi from a local Korean grocery store two weeks ago. I’ve been slowly picking away at it with my lunch every few days. Yesterday I went to the fridge to go get it and discovered it missing. I asked around but couldn’t figure out who had tossed my (perfectly good) tub of kimchi, so eventually I wrote something on the whiteboard.

It has turned into a whole thing. Several colleagues have stopped by my desk to ask if I was the one who wrote the sign. Everyone finds it so funny. And then one of them came by excitedly this afternoon to tell me that there was a response and that I needed to see it. Things have since been resolved.

© my_heirloom_tomatoes / Reddit