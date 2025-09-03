10 Times Office Drama Got Totally Out of Hand
Workplace drama can offer some of the best entertainment on a lazy Monday at your 9 to 5. The drama just never stops. In fact, over a third of U.S. workers think their workplace conflict will worsen in the next year. That said, these office stories sure need some popcorn.
There are a married couple at a place I used to work, turns out one of them has been having an affair with someone else at the same place, this mistress on the side has just had a baby in the last few months with some other guy who also works there. © Unknown author / Reddit
I bought a big sealed tub of kimchi from a local Korean grocery store two weeks ago. I’ve been slowly picking away at it with my lunch every few days. Yesterday I went to the fridge to go get it and discovered it missing. I asked around but couldn’t figure out who had tossed my (perfectly good) tub of kimchi, so eventually I wrote something on the whiteboard.
It has turned into a whole thing. Several colleagues have stopped by my desk to ask if I was the one who wrote the sign. Everyone finds it so funny. And then one of them came by excitedly this afternoon to tell me that there was a response and that I needed to see it. Things have since been resolved.
Today, one of my coworkers stormed into the manager’s office yelling, “I’ve had it with this place! I quit!” Clearly expecting drama, maybe some begging. The manager just looked up from his computer and said, “Okay, good luck out there.”
My coworker froze, stammered, “Wait... you’re just letting me quit?” Manager shrugged and went back to typing. Five minutes later, my coworker sheepishly asked if they could “un-quit.” Manager said no. The silence in the office afterward was louder than their entrance. © sweetgirlsj / Reddit
One time I legitimately quit from an office job. No rage quitting, I had to leave due to personal health issues. Well my supervisor and coworkers all bombarded me with texts and calls begging me to stay, saying they could work around my health issues, asking me to just “come in and work things out.”
Then it turned nasty, with them saying I ’abandoned’ them and whatnot. I felt horrible for months afterwards. But I was very ill, had been in and out of hospitals, and I just couldn’t work. © Sayyad1na / Reddit
A couple in my work get married, marriage doesn’t last 6 months, it becomes apparent he was having an affair with someone else in the office. The couple split early November, he comes to the Christmas party with the ’other’ woman saying they are only friends, that party was wild.
I found out about a year after I started my current job that the guy I replaced had a) lost his driving license but not told anyone so still had a company car and b) had been ordering extra equipment/phones to sell on privately. I had an incredibly low bar to make myself look good.
Not in an office but in a workshop, we had this guy that was not only cheating on his wife, he had a secret family on the go! On lunch breaks he would drive down the road to meet his mistress thinking nobody knew what he was up to. He was receiving his mail and bills at work too, I guess so his wife couldn’t see where a large chunk of his wage was going. I learned a few years ago that he was finally caught and his secret family exposed. © Bitter_Technology797 / Reddit
I was on teams call and someone accidently knocked their camera on, which clearly showed them sitting on the toilet. When challenged they claimed they we moving tiles to the bathroom before the call and sat down in hurry to join the call. Moving tiles is still a euphemism we use to this day.
One time someone responded to a menopause awareness email asking, “What about male menopause?” and a bunch of people started arguing with him. Unfortunately for all of us, the email went out the the entire East of England division, along with any following arguments. it went on for a couple of hours, really made my day. © rat-**** / Reddit
Cindy, Ella and Sarah were a close cliquey team, Sarah was the boss. Then Cindy hacked into Ella’s email (“borrowed” her password) and saw that she and Sarah had been talking about her. So she took the hacked emails and reported them to HR, who naturally took a dim view of the hacking. Cindy was shortly fired, but that was a fun few popcorn weeks. © Embarrassed-Return86 / Reddit
Nothing quite stirs an office drama like a boss everyone dislikes. Just check out these stories of workers having the unfortunate luck of dealing with nightmare superiors.