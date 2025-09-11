I Refuse to Obey My Vegan DIL’s Demand to Ban Meat From the House I Own

When the big day came, everyone seemed happy. I had people complimenting my efforts and thanking me for the effort I put in to ensure they didn’t accidentally eat something that was against their restrictions.



But my DIL had seemed upset the entire evening and refused to eat anything. When I asked if she was okay, she got up in front of the entire family and said, “I can’t believe that you didn’t take my dietary requirements seriously.”



I was shocked and showed her the section for the vegans. She looked at the table and swiped her arms across it, sending the dishes crashing to the ground, and said, “If you want to accommodate a vegan, you shouldn’t serve meat at all. It’s insensitive and disrespectful. Actually, you should just ban meat from your house entirely.”



I stood there, not knowing what to say. She stormed out shortly after that, and my son helped me clean up. I asked him what I should’ve done differently, but he told me to just leave it. His wife was determined to change their entire household, and she expected me to do the same.