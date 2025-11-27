I Refuse to Let My Boss Take Credit for My Work Again, So I Decided to Outsmart Him

“Hi, Bright Side.

I don’t usually share things online, but I’ve been spiraling over something that happened at work, and I honestly don’t know if I’m proud or horrified.

A little context: I’m a marketing coordinator at a mid-size company in Chicago. I’m not fresh out of college, but I’m still low enough on the ladder that people assume I just ’help out.’ For two years, I’ve been writing copy, building strategy decks, and staying up until 2 a.m. while my boss, Gavin, takes the credit.

When our last campaign tripled engagement, he gave me a fake smile and said, ’We make a great team.’ A week later, I saw his name plastered all over the final report, the same one I wrote, slide by slide. When I asked why my name wasn’t there, he laughed and said, ’That’s how leadership works.’

I felt something snap.”