I Refuse to Forgive My Family for Trying to Put Me in the Nursing Home Behind My Back
What will you do if you wake up one day and your life has been suddenly decided by someone else? Clueless and shocked, a woman woke up in a hospital bed only to find out that decisions were made for her ’sake’ while unconscious. This is her story.
A scary incident fell upon her.
Three months ago, I had a stroke. One minute I was sitting at my kitchen table reading the paper, and the last thing I remember was feeling numb and everything fading to black. I was unconscious for nearly two days. Two whole days of vulnerability left me clueless about what was happening in my surroundings.
When I woke up in the hospital bed, everything felt foggy. I scanned the room— trying to grasp my situation. But the first thing I truly noticed wasn’t the pain from the tubes on my arm— it was my daughter-in-law standing by the window like she owned the place.
She turned to me with a gentle smile and said, “Don’t worry, you’re in good hands now.” I was too weak to argue, too disoriented to understand what was happening, so I just listened. I listened as she chatted with the nurses about nursing homes, casually dropping the name of a facility across town as if it had already been chosen. Like I wasn’t even in the room. It felt weird.
Still weak and recovering, she found out something shocking.
What I didn’t know at the time was that while I was unconscious — while my body fought to come back from the brink — my son signed over medical power of attorney to her. And somehow, financial control too. I suppose they both thought they were doing the right thing. Or maybe they just thought I wouldn’t notice. That I wouldn’t mind being excluded from decisions about my own life.
But I noticed. And I minded. A lot.
Suddenly, everything about my recovery was out of my hands. She made every decision: where I’d recover, what insurance to use, and even started sorting through my things at home, “in case” I needed to move into assisted living. I wasn’t even discharged. They didn’t even consider waiting for me and my opinion on it.
When I finally got enough strength to speak clearly and confronted my son, his response broke me.
“We didn’t know if you’d make it,” he said, looking anywhere but at me. “She was just trying to help. I didn’t want to be in the middle.” Not in the middle? He handed over my life like it was a parcel return, and now he wanted to act like a neutral party.
“I can’t understand why you didn’t do it yourself or inform anyone in our family about my situation?” I asked, hoping for a response that would calm my troubled heart. His reason — he doesn’t want to bother anyone over this, and finds his wife more suitable to decide for his own mother. I felt numb all over again. It felt like what happened to me was something to be brushed off.
He’s my son, but at that moment, he felt like a stranger. With a heavy heart, I tried to smile. That was all I could do. I thanked them both.
The truth was spoken. In silence, she made a decision.
After that exchange, something inside me urged me to do something. I don’t want to feel powerless. So I played the role. I let them think they still had control. But all the while, I was getting stronger. Quietly. Patiently.
And last week, I sat down with my lawyer. I rewrote my will. Removed them both entirely. Changed my power of attorney. And made sure every decision about my life — medical, financial, and personal is now in the hands of someone who actually respects me enough to ask.
I don’t plan on telling them about it for now, just like how they made me clueless when I was at my lowest. I refuse to be treated like that again.
