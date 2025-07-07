I Refuse to Go Back to Work to Help My Husband Pay My Stepdaughter’s Tuition

Hi Bright Side,

My husband and I have been married for three years. He has a daughter from his previous marriage, and I’ve always respected their co-parenting arrangement. He shares the cost of her tuition with his ex-wife, and I’ve never questioned that responsibility—it’s part of who he is as a father. A while ago, though, his ex hit a financial rough patch, and he took on the full tuition payment himself.

I recently gave birth to our daughter and am currently on maternity leave. It’s our first baby together, which is why I need all the time available to rest and adjust as a new mother. My husband had been supportive and caring as usual, which I am grateful for.

But then, without warning, he came to me—while I was rocking our baby to sleep—and asked me to return to work to help cover the costs. I was stunned. I’m still recovering, still adjusting, and leaving our daughter so soon isn’t something I’m emotionally or physically ready for. So, I refused.