I Refuse to Give Up My Inheritance Just Because I’m Childfree

Hi Bright Side,

I (42) am single and childfree. My three sisters have families. My parents decided to split the inheritance three ways, leaving me only their car.

My mom said, “It’s not like you have kids to look after. Be logical!” I just smiled and didn’t say anything, but I wasn’t going to give up my rights.

So, without telling anyone, I had been working on a plan for years—because I knew this scenario could eventually happen. Four years ago, I started an online store, and work has been going great. I now earn a solid income, and I’m even thinking of expanding. No one in the family knows yet.

But then, at a recent family gathering, they all froze when I revealed what I had been building. The room went silent. My sisters—none of whom have jobs—immediately started asking how they could get involved.

I told them they were welcome to join, if they invested their share of the inheritance. That way, their money would help grow my business—and maybe, for once, support me.

But despite everything I’ve achieved, I still feel hurt by my parents’ decision to exclude me, simply because I don’t have children. Things have been tense between us ever since. And even though my father is gravely ill, I haven’t visited him.

I’m not sure what to do anymore. Do you have any advice?

Michelle