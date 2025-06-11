I Refused to Change My Sons’ Diet for My Ex’s New Family

The man wrote, “My ex-wife and I (both in our 30s) divorced 7 years ago. We have two boys together, aged 8 and 9. My ex-wife remarried two years ago, and her husband brought his daughter and son into the marriage.

About five months after they got married, my ex’s husband sent me a list of foods I could not feed my kids because his daughter is allergic. And whenever my boys are at their house, his daughter struggles with her allergies. He said he heard it from my kids’ mouths that they eat those things when they’re with me.

He said anyone coming into their home needs to avoid those foods. And that I must cut them from my kids’ diet when they’re at my house, which was every other week at this time. These include: Peanut Butter, Eggs, Cheese, Strawberries, and Chocolate.”