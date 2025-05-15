I Put My Elderly Mom in a Nursing Home Despite Her Pleas, My Comfort Comes First

The woman shared, “That night I stayed up scrolling through nursing home reviews and forums for caregivers. Some of them read like horror stories. But what hit me the hardest were the stories from women—daughters like me—who lost themselves in the caregiving role. Who stopped being wives and mothers and just became... nurses. Crisis managers. Shadows.

The problem is, my reasons for not wanting her here aren’t ones I can say out loud without people thinking I’m cold. Or worse—ungrateful. Because I do love her. But I also remember.

I remember how she’d scream at me for chewing too loudly. I remember her telling me that I was a burden. I remember her telling me I’d never find a man if I didn’t ‘fix my views of life.’ I spent a good part of my twenties in therapy, just learning how to speak without flinching.

And now she wants to move in. Into my home. My sanctuary. Into the soft, fragile space I’ve built to be the opposite of everything she was. And the worst part is—I feel like a monster for even thinking all this.”

Claire added, “I tried to picture it: her living here. Me helping her to the bathroom. Her forgetfulness, her growing dementia, the accusations the doctors warned me about—she might say we’re poisoning her, hiding things, stealing. That’s how it starts.

How would that affect Sophie, who already gets stomachaches when plans change? Or Max, who still comes into our bed at night because of dreams he can’t explain?

Would she yell at them the way she used to yell at me? Would I start yelling too?”