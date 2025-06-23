I Won’t Give My Late Mom’s Jewelry to My Dad’s New Family

The next morning, my dad came to me again, asking for the jewelry. I told him what I had overheard, certain she had spoken to him and influenced his thoughts. But instead of supporting me, he confronted me, saying she believed giving them the jewelry would show that we’re all one family. He said he felt the same way, which hit me hard—how could he let her manipulate him like that?

Then he gave me an ultimatum: either I give them the jewelry as a sign of accepting them as family, or I can leave to avoid causing tension. I was devastated. How could he side with her over me? It felt like a betrayal.

I know it’s all her doing, but my dad seems to be on her side. I don’t want to be part of their “family” if it means giving up what was my mom’s. I don’t know what to do now.

Please, let me know what you think.

Sincerely,

Leah