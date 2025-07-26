I Excluded My Future In-Laws From Our Wedding—I’ve Had Enough

My fiancé’s sister, Vanessa, and her husband, Greg, have always been a source of tension. So when wedding planning started, I knew there’d be drama.

The tipping point came when they demanded an organic-only menu. It was way out of our budget, so I said no. They insisted, sending me links to pricey options, and after weeks of protests, I had enough. I disinvited them.

Vanessa wasn’t having it. She came to my door, furious, and told me I’d regret it. But my fiancé, who had stayed quiet through all this, finally spoke up.

“I’m putting her first,” he said, making it clear he wasn’t going to let anyone ruin our day. Vanessa called him a traitor, but he stood his ground.

As they left, I felt both relieved and anxious. The family drama had just begun, but I knew one thing for sure—he had my back.