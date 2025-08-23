I Refuse to Keep Paying the Price for My Best Friend’s Choices

Then one day, a few weeks ago, he called me. He was absolutely sobbing when he explained that he just found out his girlfriend was pregnant, and he needed a bit of money to take her to the doctor. “Please, this is the last time, I promise,” he said.



That day, something in me snapped, and I said. “Sorry, but I can’t.” He kept pleading, saying he had no other way, but I didn’t listen. I kept telling myself that he was just trying to guilt-trip me into getting what he wanted.



A few weeks later, I tried to call him and was surprised to find that he had blocked me. A couple of days after that, his girlfriend contacted me on social media. She told me to leave him alone because I had already cost them everything.



I was shocked and confused, so I asked her what she meant. She told me that he used their rent money to cover her doctor’s visit. It was their first ultrasound, and he didn’t want to miss it. But shortly after that, they got evicted, and they had nowhere else to go.



Her words broke me. If I had known the situation was that bad, I would’ve made a plan to help him out. But instead of giving him a chance I just assumed the worst and because of that he’s homeless. I tried reaching out a few times, but he’s refusing to take my calls.



So Bright Side, what can I do? Is there a way for me to fix this situation and help my friend, or am I too late?

Regards,

Jason L.