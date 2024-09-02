My Kid and I Had to Leave a Swimming Class Because My Stretch Marks “Scared” Other Kids

You never know when a regular day out might hit you with something unexpected. During a swim class, one mom found herself in an awkward situation that was more about social judgment than anything else. What should have been a fun time turned into a moment of embarrassment and self-doubt. What really happened made her want to avoid the class altogether.

One of our readers shared a story with us.

Thank you for reaching out to us! We’re sorry this happened, and we’d like to offer some tips that might help.

Choose a swimsuit that makes you comfortable.

If wearing the two-piece made you feel good, don’t feel pressured to change because of others’ opinions. However, if you think you’d feel more comfortable and confident in something else, like a tankini or one-piece, that’s totally up to you. The key is finding something that makes you feel good and confident.

Talk to the instructor.

You can bring this up with the instructor or the facility management. They should ensure that everyone feels welcome and supported, regardless of what they’re wearing. It’s also possible that the child didn’t cry because of your belly at all — kids can be unpredictable and react for different reasons. Discussing this with the instructor might help clarify the situation and help you decide what to do next.

See if there are other classes.

If you can’t stand the idea of returning to that specific class, it might be worth looking into other swimming classes in your area. You might find a more welcoming environment that’s better suited to both you and your kid.

Seek support from your loved ones.

Stretch marks are a natural part of life, and there’s nothing wrong with showing them. Surround yourself with supportive people. You could offer to have a relative or friend come with you to the next class for extra support and reassurance. Additionally, you can talk to your kid about what happened. You can explain why you might be hesitant to go back and see how they feel about it. This conversation might also be a good way to teach them about body positivity and standing up to unfair judgments.