10+ Stories of People Who Were Clearly Born Lucky

Some stories are simply a stroke of pure luck. Whether it’s finding unexpected money or missing a train only to meet the love of their life, these moments show how the universe has a way of surprising us at just the right time. These people are perfect examples of how luck can change everything in an instant.

  • “At the end of my first semester in grad school, a bunch of the first-year class were having a party at a friend’s house. I had promised to go, but when that night rolled around, I started having a serious down-swing mood and decided the best thing to do would be to stay at home in the dark and hide from the world. About an hour or two into the party, my friend who was hosting it called and asked where I was. I tried to beg off, but he was persistent. It was nice to feel so wanted, so I put on my deal-with-the-world face and went. Long story short, I stayed for hours after the party ended, talking with one of the other students who I had known only slightly until then. She and I have been together for just about nineteen years now.” jxj24 / Reddit
  • “There was a raffle at my daughter’s nativity play a few years ago. They pulled my name out of the box and called me up to take the first prize, a big Christmas hamper. So I went up and as I stood there in front of everyone (about 300 people), the guy doing the draw pulled out the ticket for the second prize. And called my name again.
    It was a very funny, but very cool, moment. So I went home with 2 massive hampers of goodies that day.” fairypants / Reddit
  • “I hurt my arm and could not go to play soccer, so I went hang out with some friends and was introduced to my wife. We have been together for 15 years now (married for 3). Almost every decision I took in my life after meeting her has been influenced by her. And my life has just kept improving. Sometimes I do wonder how my life would have turned out if I had decided to not take a break from soccer that day.” kash_if / Reddit
  • I was in a foreign airport, running late, and just missed the damn train — like the sliding door slammed on my foot. Had to wait 10 minutes for the next one. Got chatting to a girl. Now married for 6 years. © hippocratical / Reddit
  • “My younger sister is a crazy fan of one Spanish actor. Sometimes it gets absurd: she would participate in internet auctions to buy his hair or the napkin he used to wipe his mouth with.
    To be closer to him, she began to study hard to attend the Spanish university in the city where he lives. She’s learned Spanish and now speaks almost fluently. And so she enrolled in that university and rented a place close to his neighborhood. My mom rolls her eyes, but I’m very happy for my sister.
    Yes, she is obsessed with this actor, but this motivation helped her change her life. She’s been living in Spain for a few years now, she’s still a fan, and her new boyfriend is fine with this ‘competition.’ Proud of her.” Overheard / Ideer
  • My daughter is now in the age of repeating everything. She tries to reproduce everything she sees and hears around her. If she finds a wrapper or a piece of paper, she gives it to one of the family members with the words, “Here’s your money, go to the shop.”
    And today I’m walking around the playground, the child is exploring the neighborhood, then happily runs to me and says, “Here’s your money,” and gives me a $20 banknote. © Chitayuschaya / Pikabu
  • “I applied for a job that was way out of my league and the pay was more than twice what I was making at the time, and included pension, full benefits, all that good stuff. I showed up quite early for the interview and had some time to kill, so I sat in the lobby reading some industry magazines. One article was about the top 10 threats to this industry, which I made a point of reading and soaking in as much as I could. Eventually, I get called into the interview, and everything is going OK for the most part. This industry and role are both new to me, and I think it may have shown during the interview as a weak spot....but then I get asked ‘What do you see as potential issues within our industry/business’. I was so excited I almost jumped out of my seat and went off in great detail about everything I had just learned. The interviewers were very impressed, and little did they know that had I been asked that same question just 30 minutes earlier, I would have had nearly nothing to say.... I got the job.” TheDude77 / Reddit
  • "I was still little then. We went to the woods to pick mushrooms. My brother and I climbed a hill to look around and found a hole with 3 puppies. We got excited and started petting them. Dad called us, we told him to join us.
    He looked at us, then at the puppies, and... He threw the basket with mushrooms, grabbed us under his armpits, and ran. We were offended at him - the puppies were so cool, and he took us away...
    Daddy ran past Mom and shouted, "Run!" Mom followed him in confusion. We got to the car and heard a long wolf howl from the woods. Only at that moment that my brother and I figure out what puppies they were." volchek1024 / Pikabu
  • "Once, my brother and I met girls on the seafront. I liked one of them and invited her home. I lived alone, and the house was a mess. The girl came in, freaked out, and left.
    The next day, someone knocked on the door. I open the door and there she is with some other girls. They come in, she says, "You go to the room, you go to the bathroom, I'll go to the kitchen." And they start doing dishes, washing windows and floors, picking up rubbish.
    They finished, took the bags of rubbish, said, "This is how it should be," and left. I was stunned." Overheard / Ideer
  • "My friend meets this girl in a bar, which he never does, and decides to see her again. Well, the date goes well and he gets lucky. They are cuddling afterward, and she rests her head on his chest and notices an irregular heartbeat.
    This girl is a nurse and demands he go to the emergency room immediately. They made him have a major heart surgery right then and said in a day he would have died. He didn't even know anything was up." OuchLOLcom / Reddit
  • "The apartment where I spent my childhood was once rented by some macho: gold chain, shaved head. 5 years ago, my parents decided to renovate the apartment. They removed tiles in the bathroom and found a tiny niche. There was a package with $10,000 inside." Podsheyshanno / Ideer
  • “My boss is a lucky man. He finds money all the time: now $100, then $50. Knowing that other people’s money doesn’t bring happiness, he used to buy candy for our small team.
    Yesterday, I told him, ‘You haven’t found money for a long time.’ And now I came to work and found 3 huge bowls of candy. Turns out he found $200 yesterday. There are eyewitnesses.” castabikxe / Pikabu
  • “Went to the doctor about my migraine. I had it every 3 months for an unknown reason. And it was really bad: reaction to light, sounds, smells... I can’t even describe that agony.
    The doctor, a young man, looked at me and said, ‘You need to start exercising and visiting a therapist.’ I left him, thinking, ‘What rubbish he recommends, he’s a fool!’ But after another attack, a load of pills, and a week out of life, I went to Pilates. No migraine for 6 months!” Overheard / Ideer
  • “My mother gave me a very nice necklace. One morning I went to scratch my neck and I didn’t feel it. I guess I didn’t put the latch on properly, and it fell off, so I got super bummed out because it was nice.
    A few hours later, I found it in my shoe. It fell down my shirt, down my pants (with a belt), and into my left shoe, which had been tightly laced.” Rough_Cut / Reddit
  • “About 6 or 7 years ago, a couple of friends and I were stuck in traffic in my friend’s SUV in broad daylight. An old lady and probably her 35-ish daughter were in the car next to us, and the daughter rolled up the window to tell us something. My friend opened his window too, the woman said ‘I am feeling dizzy and my mother doesn’t know how to drive, could one of you boys please get in our car and drive us to a hospital nearby because I think I might faint.’ They were pretty normal-looking people, nothing shady about them so we said why not among each other. However, we found out that their car had a manual transmission and none of us knew how to drive a stick. So we ended up saying sorry and went our own way, feeling sad for them. Fast forward 3 years later, one day I was watching the news and saw one particular story that some harmless-looking people — mostly old folks — use this trick to lure people into their car, only to be tailed by their partners in crime and then robbed them in some point. I have to state that the people mentioned in the news were not the old woman and her daughter we encountered a couple of years ago but an old man and a male teenager. Still, I think we’ve dodged a bullet.” hugostrange11 / Reddit

