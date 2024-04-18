I’m Harassed by the Vegetarian Lady Next to Me for Eating a Burger on the Plane

Airplane trips are accessible to everyone. However, in today’s story, a culinary conflict soared as the central focus. Amidst inevitable grievances arose a pressing question: was it inconsiderate to consume a burger beside a vegetarian passenger? Let’s delve deeper to uncover the answer.

This is happening right now, and the lady sitting next to me is glaring daggers at me while making passive-aggressive comments under her breath.

I have an 8-hour flight with a short connection. The 1st flight only served a small cracker pack, and the 2nd will be the same. During the connection, I only had barely enough time to run from one end of the airport to the other.

Once I got to my connecting gate, I found out I had enough time to order food but not eat it. I checked with the gate agent to see if I could bring food on board, and she happily reassured me that I could. I went and got a burger, fries, and a drink.