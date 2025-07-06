I Refuse to House My Ungrateful MIL After Her Ultimate Act of Disrespect

“I didn’t want to cause more trouble,” she said softly. “I thought it was best if I just left.”

We stood there in silence. My husband didn’t say anything, just helped her up and carried the suitcase back to the guest room. I followed behind, unsure of what to feel — guilt, anger, sadness. Maybe all of them.

My MIL and I have never been close. She’s always been proud, guarded, and a little critical. When she asked to move in, I truly wanted to help — but I also knew what strain it would put on our already tight household. That’s why I set that boundary. I thought I was being fair.

But now, I keep thinking about that night. About how quiet she was when she arrived. How she kept to herself. How she never once asked for anything again.

I didn’t want her to feel unwanted. But maybe she did. I still don’t know if I did the right thing. I want to support my family — including her — but I also need to feel safe and stable in my own home.

Is it possible to be kind and still set limits? Was I wrong for expecting her to contribute?

I’d really appreciate your thoughts.

Sincerely,

Amanda