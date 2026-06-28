10 Workplace Stories That Teach Us Some Career Lessons Arrive Immediately

I got my period during a client meeting. White trousers. My boss noticed before I did and said in front of everyone, “You have no decency. Go fix yourself.” He was furious because the client was a conservative firm, a big contract, and everything had to be perfect. I understood the pressure. It didn’t make it hurt less. I checked every bathroom on two floors. Nothing. Asked three colleagues in whispers. Nothing. I was heading for the exit when my boss appeared in the corridor and stepped directly in front of me. “Where are you going? The client is still in there.” I said I had nothing. He went quiet. Then he said, “Wait.” He disappeared into his office. Came back two minutes later with a brown paper bag. Set it on my desk, leaned in, and said quietly, “My wife. She always packs my bag for situations like this. Don’t ask me why, she just does.” Then he straightened up and walked back toward the meeting room. He stopped at the door and said, “Take ten minutes.” He covered for me with the client himself. I went back in and closed the deal. He never apologized for what he said. But he also never took credit for that one. Some people are complicated. That day he was both the worst and the best person in the room. I’ve never forgotten either version of him.