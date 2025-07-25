My Stepkids’ Mom Said I Had No Right to Call Them ‘My Kids’—But I Set Her Straight

Hi Bright Side,



I’ve raised my husband’s kids for six years. At a family gathering, their mom screamed, “You’re stealing them!” I bit my tongue—until one moment made her face go white and the whole room fell silent when I grabbed the scrapbook I made with the kids over the years and opened it in front of everyone.

It had drawings, birthday notes, silly Polaroids, Mother’s Day cards they’d made for me—some with “Bonus Mom,” others just saying “Mom.” I didn’t say a word. I just flipped through it slowly while the kids looked on, smiling proudly.

That moment wasn’t about revenge. I wasn’t trying to prove anything. I just wanted to remind her—and maybe myself—that I’ve been there. Every game, every sick day, every bedtime story. I’ve loved these kids with my whole heart, even when I didn’t know if I was allowed to say so out loud.

Later, she pulled me aside and said I had “no right” to call them mine. That it was confusing and disrespectful. I wanted to stay calm, but I also felt heartbroken. I’ve never tried to replace her. I’ve only ever tried to love them.

I’m still not sure if I crossed a line, or if I was simply standing my ground. All I know is, it’s been weighing on me ever since.

I could really use some advice on how to move forward without creating a bigger rift—but also without disappearing into the background again.

Sincerely,

Sandra