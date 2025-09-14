A Server Kicked My Wife Out of a Café—He Didn’t Expect My Revenge

He wrote:

“My wife and I walked in and ordered a coffee and cake using our joint bank account. We sat at a tiny table for two. The café was completely empty—no other customers, dozens of seats available.

As soon as the server realized my wife wasn’t eating or drinking, they told me, ‘We can’t have your wife here. She’ll need to wait outside.’ She was made to leave the café entirely and stand outside, watching me through the window, while I sat there alone finishing my coffee.

My wife hadn’t ordered anything because she has allergies, and they didn’t offer anything safe for her. But there are plenty of reasons why one half of a couple might not order—diet, fasting, simply being full, and so on. The staff member said it didn’t matter that she’d paid for half of my order since we have a joint bank account—she had to be consuming it herself.

It was so ridiculous it was almost funny, but when you think about it, it was humiliating. Needless to say, I left. They refused to refund me. I didn’t drink the coffee. Never again.”