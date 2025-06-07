I Refuse to Be a Parent to My Stepdaughter—I’ve Had Enough

She shared her story, “I (42F) have been married to my husband for four years. He has a 15-year-old daughter from a previous marriage. I usually drive her to school in the mornings as her house is on the way to my work, and my husband picks her up in the afternoons. That’s been our routine for about a year now.

But lately, my stepdaughter has been acting like a classic spoiled teen. She treats both me and her dad like garbage, like we’re just there to serve her, not like actual people.

She says things like, ‘I’ll go ahead at the mall, so people don’t think we come together,’ or ‘Don’t leave me right out front at school,’ and ‘Don’t kiss me when you pick me up, my friends are watching.’ Once, she even told my husband to drop her off a block away from a party because ‘it’s embarrassing to be seen with parents.’

I was understanding because she’s in her puberty, and I remember doing stuff like that as well when I was a teen. However, she rolls her eyes at everything, never says thank you, and makes us feel like our presence is just a burden. She also spends her allowance like there’s no tomorrow. I’m her stepmother, but she doesn’t treat me like one. She looks at me as if she’s above me.”