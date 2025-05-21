I Was Disrespected and Banned From a Wedding — But My Husband Still Plans to Go Without Me

My husband’s cousin is getting married soon. Although she lives overseas, she’s coming back to host the wedding here with her family. As expected, both my husband and I were both invited to his cousin’s wedding. But the night before the big day, she called my husband and told him not to bring me. To my shock, he agreed without even asking me.

I was stunned by the sudden disinvitation, but what truly hurt was my husband’s response. He told me he still intended to go without me. I said, “Seriously? You’re okay with this?” He looked at me dead in the eyes and said, “You didn’t tell me that the groom is your former fiancé. My cousin just found out and feels uncomfortable. You were uninvited because of that, so I’ll go alone.”

I was completely taken aback. Yes, I was engaged before I met my husband, but that relationship ended long ago, and we never talk about it. I didn’t expect that to become an issue now, and I certainly didn’t expect my husband to side with someone else over me. I believe it’s deeply disrespectful to revoke my invitation so close to the wedding, especially when I’ve done nothing wrong. Shouldn’t my husband have supported me in this situation instead of agreeing to go without me?