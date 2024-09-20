I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
10 People Whose Haircut Experiences Had Unexpected Plot Twists
Ever had a haircut that took a wild turn? These people certainly did. From accidental mullets to dye jobs gone rogue, these unexpected salon stories are nothing short of jaw-dropping. Buckle up, because these haircut experiences come with plot twists you won’t believe — and a few laughs (or gasps) along the way. Ready to see how a simple trim turned into a rollercoaster of surprises?
- When I was in 9th grade, I had really long hair. One day, my mom suddenly took me to a barbershop. “Cut her hair short like a boy,” Mom said. "Like a bob?" the barber asked to confirm. "No. Cut it above her ears."
I cried, but Mom kept asking the barber to cut it shorter. People around us started staring. “Will that be all, ma'am?” the barber asked. “No,” my mother replied, rising from her chair. “Cut mine just like hers.”
It turned out Mom was preparing us for a mother-daughter Halloween party, and she wanted bowl cuts for both of us. We attended the party, and many people praised our dedication to the costumes. Of course, we won "The Best Costume" award. I guess it was all worth it, and now I miss my mom a lot. Unknown Author / Quora
- "Son, let me perm your hair, I'm just going to put a little wave in it, it will look so good." My hair went from razor straight to Napoleon Dynamite. I wore a hat for a few weeks. Calyxo / Reddit
- I'm a girl. Back when I was an awkward teen, I somehow got it into my head that the tiny wisps of hair by my ears looked like sideburns. They didn't, but after I shaved them off, and they started growing back, they definitely did. Solsed / Reddit
- So I went to a local salon in my town. Everyone online had recommended this chick. I went in for a cut/color. She had to bleach my hair because I wanted 2 different colors.
She left the bleach on so long that it fried my hair and hurt my scalp so bad that even brushing it for weeks after was a pain. Then she used this cheap hair dye that bled all over my pillowcases and turned my face blue. And the cut was nothing like I asked. sweetmotherofodin / Reddit
- Fourth grade. My hair was gorgeously long. Mom was sick of brushing it for me, so she convinced me Tina Turner's mullet was the coolest. I agreed. She hacked off my hair, I hated the party in the back, so she hacked that off too - it ended up being 2 inches of curls all around my head.
My classmates thought I was a new student and teased me for looking like a boy. To add to it, I had to get glasses. Big. Pink. Plastic. Glasses. Disney princesses transformed into monsters. LadyoftheWoodlands / Reddit
- Shaved head with bangs. amievenawake / Reddit
- Fourth grade. My grandmother decided she was going to take me to the salon. I was so excited - my first beauty makeover. It was short-lived.
When I looked in the mirror, I realized I looked like a younger version of my grandmother...complete with short hair and a tight golden girl style perm. My older siblings had a field day with the insults. Roo514 / Reddit
- My mom was too lazy to drive to a good barber shop that we just regularly go to. Took me some place near my neighborhood that only charged $5 for a haircut.
The cut was not bad since I got a buzz cut, but that place gave me really bad scalp folliculitis. Never recovered since. Now I have to cover the back of my head every time I get a haircut. A159746X / Reddit
- I had been growing my beard out for around 8 or 9 months, and I was quite fond of it. I told my barber to leave it alone because I was going to sort it out myself. I walked out looking like Ming the Merciless.
He took all the weight off the sides and left me with this cube of chin hair. I asked him what did he do that for and got the classic, "Trust me buddy once it grows out it'll look real good." Now it wasn't like I had a patchy mess of facial hair going in, I had a messy box beard that just needed to be lined up. shmugglyroin / Reddit
- My mom was convinced she could cut hair. She wasn't the absolute worst... except that time she cut my ear with the scissors... And then she REALLY wanted to try to cut my black friend's hair. He shaved his head the next day. mkicon / Reddit
