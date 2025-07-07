20 Then-and-Now Shots That Show Time in Action

Many of us sometimes get a feeling of nostalgia and start revisiting old photos. But our today’s heroes went even further — they showed what they looked like nowadays and many years ago.

“25 years together”

“Parents in 1972. They’ve been together for almost 51 years.”

“My mom and dad have been together for 56 years.”

“Parents in 1980 and now. Their marriage is now 48 years old!”

“We got together when we were 15 years old. The photos are from 1977 and 2024.”

“One of the first photos of my mom and dad together and 50 years later”

“We’re in 1989 and 2024. Still good in our fifties!”

“Mom and Dad at the wedding and on a recent vacation”

“My mom and dad in 1976 and in 2020”

“My parents at their wedding (1984) and my wedding (2020)”

“My parents in 1976 and today”

“Mom and Dad in 1983 and in 2023”

“My parents’ wedding in 1994 and 25 years later”

“My mom and dad in 1994 and on their 30th wedding anniversary in 2024.”

“Me and my husband in 2013 and in 2024”

“My parents’ wedding on 23 July 1960 and their photo in 2019”

“We met at the movies when we watched Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Fell in love at first sight. 19 years together.”

“Great-grandparents on their wedding day, 1950s. And the second photo of them is one of my favorites.”

“Husband and I in 1987 and in 2024”

What anti-ageing cream do you both use? © Jcs901 / Reddit

“I’m with my wife — now and in 1995”

The photo from 1995 makes me wanna cry. © rainyday-real-estate / Reddit