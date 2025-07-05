20+ People Who Look Totally Different in Their Old Photos

Sometimes people change so much over time that it is difficult to recognize them at a class reunion, even for those who studied side by side with them for years. Some people just need to grow up for changes like this, while others need to make some efforts. In any case, the result of the users from our article is truly impressive. Check it out.
“18 to 32. Went from hating and neglecting myself to loving and nurturing myself.”
“I’m 16 in the left photo and 23 in the right one”
- This is a testament to how much eyebrows and facial hair can really level someone up. © whatitdo25 / Reddit
“12 to 21. I didn’t even try to change — it just happened.”
“18 to 24. I began to take care of myself and found my style.”
“14 to 23. Combover never suited me much.”
“My transformation after I started grooming myself.”
“10 to 32. I’ve evolved like a Pokemon.”
“Me at 6 and at 30. I think I was really cute as a kid.”
“As a kid, I experimented with style. And this is my wedding photo.”
“5, 20 and 27 years old. My mid-twenties were evolutionary!”
“14 to 22. I don’t wear makeup, by the way.”
“My changes from 16 to 30”
“In the left photo I’m 14, and in the right one I’m 34.”
