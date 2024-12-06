12 Holiday Stories With Wild Twists You Won’t See Coming

20 hours ago

The holidays are a time for joy, celebration, and family traditions—but sometimes, things don’t go as planned. In this collection of jaw-dropping stories, you’ll encounter twists that range from hilariously bizarre to downright unbelievable. Buckle up for 12 holiday tales that prove even the most magical season can take a wild turn when you least expect it.

  • "My birthday is 7 days after Christmas. For Christmas, I was given a card. Taped Inside was 10 quarters. All it said was Grandma. No merry Christmas. No Love Grandma. 7 days later. For my 18th birthday, I received another card from my grandmother. It was the same card. Part of a box of 20 or so. Inside, 10 more quarters. What was the total given to me for Christmas and my birthday? $5 in quarters." Senorpuddin / Reddit
  • "When I was little, I had gotten a better toy than my brother so he chased me with scissors, and I ran out of the house screaming, and made it to my aunt's house that was maybe a block or so away. She had heard me screaming so she was outside, and I told her someone chased me with a pair of scissors, not to mention it was my brother. She called the police, and they came to my house and my older brother started crying and then yelling at me for calling the police. I was like 9." Ok_Combination_3757 / Reddit
  • "I got sick with a cold on Christmas. My sister suggested I take a medicine, and I did. But I did so right before opening the presents. I turned into the Grinch: cynical about all the presents I got, whining about wanting it to be over so I could sleep. After getting some sleep, I realized how bad it was. I am still apologizing to this day." formyipod89 / Reddit
  • "Getting a subscription to the jam and jelly of the month club instead of the annual bonus I was expecting, and had already spent on a new swimming pool." VisualEyez33 / Reddit
  • "Grandparents told everyone how they get one person something nice each year and that it was finally my turn. They 'gave' me the nice big green egg and patio desk I was saving for. Then after they looked real nice to everyone and everyone else was gone they told me it was a loan and I would need to pay them to keep it." Forest1395101 / Reddit
  • "My ex told me she was going to stay the night at her mom's house on Christmas Eve because she missed her. I said yes that's your mom, go spend time with her and that we'd meet up in the morning. Her mom called me Christmas morning asking to speak with her and that she couldn't get ahold of her. I said she should be over there, correct? Her mom said nope she hasn't seen her all night. That's how I found out she was cheating on me." DisengageKL / Reddit
  • "My sister brought her dog who immediately walked over and threw up all over my kid's presents as if he'd been planning to do that all year." codependentmuskrat / Reddit
  • "My mother-in-law decided to overwhelm our 3-year-old son with low-quality gifts in epic quantity. We were adamant in telling her she couldn’t go overboard. He got so fatigued from opening things he got tired by dinner time and he didn’t open any of his (minimal) gifts from us and Santa. It was so disappointing." I-am-Wesha / Reddit
  • "I got my kid a VR headset. I let him open it last night... I played it for 4 straight hours this morning and left him sleeping in late so he wouldn't take it away. We were the last to arrive and just barely on time for my family thing." TrueBreadly / Reddit
  • "My sister asked for a specific doll for Christmas, and my mother managed to get the exact one she wanted…for me. To add insult, my older siblings all pitched in; one brother bought some accessories, one brother made a rocking cradle in a wood shop, and one sister made a bedding set at home. I had a great Christmas that year. My dear sister did not." EngineeringQueen / Reddit
  • "When I was younger my parents would put all the presents in their second closet and lock the door. That door was usually locked throughout the year, for the most part, I still can’t recall what it even looked like inside. Anyway, I remember one day my mom came home from shopping and she was obviously sneaking something in and I just KNEW she had bought Christmas gifts. So when the adults were away I got a wire clothes hanger and tried using the hook part of it to pull things under the door to spy on what I was getting. Needless to say, I got a plastic bag pulled out but nothing of much information." Unknown author / Reddit
  • "My ex-fiancée’s mother never liked me. One holiday, she invited me to a family dinner. When I walked in, everyone was staring at me, exchanging smirks with each other. My ex quietly suggested I just go home, but I thought leaving would be rude. Then, my ex’s mom handed me a long, oddly shaped box.
    "This is for you, dear," she said with a strange smile. When I opened it, my skin crawled. Inside was a fitness tracker.
    I froze, realizing what this was about. Later, I overheard her whispering to a guest, laughing about how it might “finally help me do something about my size.” My ex said nothing. That was the last holiday I ever spent with them."

While plenty of holiday tales take unexpected turns, stories involving in-laws often feel too wild to be true. Mothers-in-law, in particular, have a way of making their mark—sometimes as supportive allies, other times as sources of unforgettable drama. From heartfelt gestures to shocking conflicts, these relationships can turn ordinary moments into something out of a movie.

