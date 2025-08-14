My Son Refused to Let Me Into His Room, It Was Worse Than I Imagined

One day, he decided to go out with his friends. So, I went to his room and got to cleaning. I saw months’ old empty pizza boxes, dirty cups, and laundry thrown everywhere. When I pulled up his bed, I saw a bunch of receipts.

I pulled a few out and found out that he’d been using my credit card to buy expensive computer parts, and I never even noticed. I was beyond hurt. I’d been cooking, cleaning, and financially supporting someone who had lied every single day.

I confronted him that night and he didn’t even deny it. “You always say we’re family, what’s the big deal?” I told him to pack his things and move out.