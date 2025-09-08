I Refused to Give Up My Seat to a Pregnant Woman on a Crowded Bus, and Ended Up Humiliated

Hey Bright Side!



So, the other day, something happened on the bus that honestly left me feeling humiliated. It was packed, and I was lucky enough to snag a seat squeezed between a school kid and some random guy. Then a pregnant woman got on. She looked around, saw me sitting, and straight-up went, “Can’t you see I need that seat more than you?”

I froze for a second because... yeah, I get it. But I also have a disability, and standing is really tough for me, so I politely refused. She just stared at me, making comments like I was lying.

To make matters worse, a woman started filming when I tried to explain my situation, and I felt my face burn as I had to pull out my health certificate just to prove I wasn’t making it up. The bus went silent, and all I could feel was this crushing embarrassment.

Even now, just thinking about having to sit on a crowded bus makes me anxious. Like... why do people immediately assume the worst and force you to share personal info just to be believed? Has anyone else been in a situation like this? How do you handle people who refuse to understand before judging?



Thank you in advance,

Daisy.