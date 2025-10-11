I Refuse to Sleep Under the Same Roof as My Stepson — My Daughter’s Safety Comes First

I was frozen. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. It turned out he had been constantly mocking and belittling her for months.

I wanted to kick him out immediately, but my husband stepped in and said, “You can’t just do that.” I looked at him, furious. “If you’re not going to protect our daughter, I will. I’ll leave, and I’m taking her with me.”

That night, my husband finally confronted his son. My daughter looked relieved, but I still feel uneasy. I don’t know if this will really stop him. If anyone has dealt with a stepsibling constantly putting their kid down like this, how did you actually make it stop?