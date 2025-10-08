I Refused to Cover My Grandson Tuition—I’m Done Being Humiliated by Him

Dear Bright Side,

I’m feeling very disappointed right now because of something that happened the other day. I went to pick up my grandson at college, wearing a floral sweater I’ve had for years. It always makes me feel cheerful, but when I waved at him, he turned away and walked off. Later, he told me I was “too embarrassing.”

It wasn’t the sweater that hurt; it was the disrespect. For a long time, I’ve been made to feel small in my own family, and this was the breaking point. That same day, I decided I’d had enough. I called the bank and stopped paying his tuition.