My Boss Demanded Me to Install Spyware, So I Taught Him What Technology Really Is
In remote work environments, workplace surveillance and micromanagement can create stress, trust issues, and employee burnout. Many employees are finding themselves caught between expectations for productivity and the need for privacy, autonomy, and basic respect.
Ysabelle’s letter:
Hey Bright Side,
So yeah, I have been losing my mind over this one. I’ve been stuck on this brutal project for WEEKS. Like, the kind where you start questioning every career choice you’ve ever made. My boss apparently decided the problem wasn’t the workload or the lack of support, but that I must be getting “lazy.”
His solution? He tells me to install this app so he can see my screen all day. Literally, watch-my-screen-like-a-livestream Big Brother style. I straight up told him, “Don’t hire remote workers if you don’t trust them.”
But he kept pushing and pushing, and honestly, I just didn’t have the energy to keep arguing. So fine. Whatever. Install your creepy app. But I decided, if he’s gonna treat me like a child, I’m gonna have a little fun.
So the second the app activates, I pull up YouTube and search for one of those dramatic “Matrix code green hacker aesthetic” videos. You know, the ones with lines of fake code flying down the screen. He connects. I make it full screen.
He goes DEAD silent. Then: “...What is that?” I just say, perfectly calm, “Just warming up.” Dude LOSES IT. Starts calling for IT like I’m about to nuke the network from inside my home office.
IT joins the session, sees the screen, pauses for a sec, and then goes: “...Sir... that’s just a YouTube video.” I swear I could hear the soul leave my boss’s body. I think it was a funny prank, but when I told a friend, they acted like I was rude or out of line.
So... be honest with me, Bright Side, was this actually funny, or am I 100% getting written up tomorrow? What would you do in my place?
Best,
Ysabelle
Hey, thanks for trusting us with that and sharing the whole story, Ysabelle!
- Inject Humor, Carefully — Trolling your boss was hilarious, and yeah, it’s a risk. Humor can relieve stress, but it also depends on context. Gauge your audience and make sure it doesn’t backfire, a well-timed joke is therapy, a poorly timed one can be a headache.
- Protect Your Energy — Remote work can make it feel like your life is on display 24/7. Don’t let anyone drain your mental energy just to feel in control. Protect small pockets of privacy and downtime. It’s not lazy, it’s survival.
- Trust Goes Both Ways — Your boss clearly struggles with trust, but you’re allowed to set boundaries too. If someone keeps pushing you past comfort, respond once, clearly and firmly. You don’t need to justify yourself forever, trust is earned on both sides.
Situations like these remind us that remote teams thrive on trust, communication, and a bit of humor. By focusing on healthier boundaries and supportive leadership, workplaces can become more productive and more human.
